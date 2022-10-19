ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum each score 35 as Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on NBA opening night

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The 2022-23 NBA season began Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points to lead the Celtics. For the Sixers, James Harden had 35 points. Here's a recap of the game.

Complete updates from 76ers at Celtics

2022-23 NBA season preview from Yahoo Sports

Everything you need to know about the 2022-23 NBA season, including Yahoo Sports' predictions for MVP, Rookie of the Year, NBA Finals matchup and who will raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy next June.

Ben Rohrbach's Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe

Dan Devine's most interesting NBA teams

