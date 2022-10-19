Read full article on original website
No. 20 Livingston over North Bergen - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic’s goal and assist lifted Livingston, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 victory over North Bergen in North Bergen. Izzy Kililee added a goal for Livingston (13-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Amanda Hansel made one save in the shutout. North Bergen falls to...
Grusser’s return fuels No. 17 Ramapo win over Ridgewood - Football recap
Jack Grusser returned to action from an ankle injury and completed of 13-of-17 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 38-12 victory over Ridgewood in Franklin Lakes. Grusser, a Harvard commit, tossed two TD passes to Will Scordato...
Cross-country: Montclair takes the county crown after sweeping the Essex County meet
Montclair was dominant at the Essex County Championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield, sweeping the Essex County titles to hold sole bragging rights. The boys beat out second-place Newark Academy by a large margin, with a score of 29-103. The Mounties finished with a 17:13.34 seven-man average and had five of its seven runners finish in the top 20.
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Cinnaminson scored two goals in the first half to gain control during a 3-1 victory over Moorestown in Moorestown. Joshua Pereira and Christian Palmer scored goals for Cinnaminson (11-3-2) during the win. Dean Karch also found the back of the net. Sebastian Witt finished with a game-high 10 saves for...
South Hunterdon over New Hope-Solebury (PA) - Football recap
Tanner McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another as South Hunterdon won at home, 28-0, over New Hope-Solebury (PA). With the win, South Hunterdon (6-2) is likely to be in the playoffs in Super Section South 2. Edward Cooper opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the...
Football: Hart tosses 3 TDs to lead Hunterdon Central past Perth Amboy
Hunterdon Central prepared to take on Perth Amboy in a game that had some playoff implications. In one of the most important games of the year, RJ Hart showed up for the Red Devils. Hart finished 9-for-15 and threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns to help Hunterdon Central cruise...
Football: No. 13 Old Tappan defeats Demarest
Old Tappan, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled by Demarest 41-14 in Demarest to improve to 7-1. With the win, Old Tappan remains in second place in the North 3 Group with Hillside nipping at its heels. The top 16 teams in each public school group will qualify for the postseason.
Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange
Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
Girls volleyball: LIVE updates, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Oct. 22
Essex County Tournament Championship at Livingston HS. Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament Championship at Hackettstown HS.
West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap
Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
Plainfield’s aerial attack too much for Franklin - Football recap
Alameen Watkins completed 12-of-20 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Samir Cherry, as Plainfield defeated Franklin, 40-26, in Somerset. Cherry had six receptions for 181 yards, while also running for 33 yards on six carries for Plainfield (3-5), which has won three of its last four. Wakins ran for 40 yards and a TD, and Jaden Castro added three catches for 67 yards and a TD.
Morice’s three scores spark Cedar Grove past Hoboken - Football recap
Jackson Morice scored three first half touchdowns as Cedar Grove rolled to a 48-14 victory over Hoboken in Hoboken. Morice, a sophomore, returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown, giving Cedar Grove (7-2) a 21-0 lead just 4:43 into the game. Morice then caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Paradiso later in the first quarter, then, in the second, ran for an 81-yard score to make it 34-0 at halftime.
Football: North Warren cruises past Pequannock, improves playoff standing
Angelo Fluri finished with 115 yards and a touchdown as North Warren dominated from the opening minutes of a 33-6 victory over Pequannock in Blairstown. North Warren (6-2) extends its winning streak to four games with a strong effort on both sides of the ball. Jared Van Valkenburg completed four passes, including a touchdown strike to Craig Shipps.
Football: North Arlington squeaks past Lyndhurst, solidifies playoff spot
North Arlington edged Lyndhurst, 28-21, on Friday night in North Arlington. With the win, North Arlington improved to 5-3 while Lyndhurst dropped to 3-5. Coming into the week, North Arlington was in 12th in North Jersey, Section 1 for the playoffs which begin next weekend. It had a UPR of 12.2 and appears to be locked into the postseason. The top 16 teams in each super section are broken down into two eight-team brackets.
Phillipsburg smothers East Brunswick in football playoff tuneup
For a playoff tune-up, Phillipsburg’s 28-0 win Friday night at East Brunswick certainly fit the bill. The Stateliners (8-0), who assured themselves the No. 1 seed in the upcoming North Group 5 playoffs (and thus home field advantage through the playoffs) with win, did a lot of things that winning postseason teams do.
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth
Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
Moreno’s three goals power Harrison past North Arlington - Boys soccer recap
Brando Moreno’s three goals and two assists fueled Harrison to a 6-1 victory over Norther Arlington in Harrison. Yusufu Jaite had a goal and an assist for Harrison (11-2-1). Eann Vieira and Randy Abarca scored a goal each and Gabriel Barreto-Reis added two assists. Jonathan Hermo made three saves and Ismael Kone had two in the win.
Football: Hackensack takes down Passaic
Adrian King and Ayden Jones combine for five rushing touchdowns in Hackensack’s 47-7 wino over Passaic in Hackensack. Jones ran 12 time for 141 yards and two scores and King added three touchdowns on just four carries. He finished with 35 rushing yards. Quinton Butler also had a rushing touchdown while Dylan Thornton had five carries for 50 yards. As a team, Hackensack tallied nearly 300 yards on the ground.
Football: Flaccavento boots game-winning FG to push Glen Rock past Park Ridge
Mike Flaccavento converted a game-winning field goal to push Glen Rock to a 17-14 win over Park Ridge, in Park Ridge. With the score 14-14, Mike Flaccavento booted in a 26-yard field goal as the clock hit 0:00 in the fourth quarter. The win improves Glen Rock to 7-1, while...
