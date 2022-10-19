Alameen Watkins completed 12-of-20 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Samir Cherry, as Plainfield defeated Franklin, 40-26, in Somerset. Cherry had six receptions for 181 yards, while also running for 33 yards on six carries for Plainfield (3-5), which has won three of its last four. Wakins ran for 40 yards and a TD, and Jaden Castro added three catches for 67 yards and a TD.

PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO