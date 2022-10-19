Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news8000.com
Onalaska continues to roll, winning 48-6 in the first round of the state tournament
Top-ranked Onalaska hosted Ashland in the first round of the WIAA D-3 State Football Tournament. The Hilltoppers scored 36 points in the first quarter and went on to win 48-6. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Bangor football advances with win over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca
#3 seeded Bangor hosted #6 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca in the first round of the WIAA D-7 State Football Tournament. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
West Salem football rolls past Waupaca, 49-0
The West Salem football team dominated its Level One opponent on Friday night as the Panthers cruised to a 49-0 victory over Waupaca. West Salem will host Fox Valley Lutheran next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
news8000.com
Holmen volleyball cruises past Madison East in three sets
The Holmen volleyball team began its playoff run with a dominant victory at home over Madison East on Thursday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
De Soto 8-man football advances with win over Port Edwards
Top-ranked De Soto hosted Port Edwards for the first round of the WIAA 8-Man State Football Playoffs. De Soto got the win 56-32. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Aquinas football rolls past Durand-Arkansaw, 51-8
The Aquinas football is moving on to Level Two after taking care of Durand-Arkansaw on Friday night, 51-8. The Blugolds head to Northwestern High School next Friday to take on the Tigers. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
news8000.com
Cashton football soars past Deerfield, 44-6
The Cashton football team is still perfect on the season as the Eagles began their playoff run with a dominant 44-6 victory over Deerfield on Friday night. The Eagles will host Ithaca next Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
news8000.com
Holmen boys soccer team wins Play of the Week
The Holmen boys soccer team is moving on as the Vikings handed Central its first loss of the season in their first-round playoff matchup. Holmen will take on Tomah this weekend. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
news8000.com
William P. Langen
William “Willy” Paul Langen, 34, of Houston, MN, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 16th, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Willy was born on January 6th, 1988, to Paul and Nancy (Loomis) Langen in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. He grew up in Hokah on the family farm and met the love of his life, Amber (Kimmel) in July of 2004. They were later married on August 23rd, 2008.
Clear Eyes: Former La Crosse surgeon finds joy in welding after eye injury ends his career
People who get knocked down find ways to build themselves back up. One La Crosse man found his second chance after a career-ending accident.
Westby hemp farm wraps up harvest season, prepares for new business
WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) — Since 2018, people across the country have taken advantage of legal CBD. One Westby Farm has been growing hemp for four years, and is now looking to do even more. Vernon County is home to plenty of farms– but none of them are quite like Logan Eldred and Whitney Thooft’s hemp farm. “When the 2018 farm...
wizmnews.com
Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse
A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
New Julia Belle Swain owner details plans for riverboat’s future
A Florida-based yacht cruise company bought the boat from the nonprofit Julia Belle Swain Foundation at the end of last year.
news8000.com
Robyn W. Spencer
Robyn W. Spencer, 74 of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home. A public visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. A private family service will be held at First Congregational Church, La Crosse. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
news8000.com
Not Quite as Cold Tonight… But Still Below Average -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 32F / Thursday’s Forecast High: 57F…. Temps early Wednesday morning were in the teens and 20s. The low of 23F made it the coldest morning so far this season in La Crosse. You probably noticed lots of leaves falling from the trees this morning, thanks to several hours of a hard freeze.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Hy-Vee opens 'reimagined' grocery store in La Crosse, Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced the opening of its newest store in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. The approximately 105,000-square-foot store is located at 4200 State Hwy 16 in La Crosse, and is the grocer’s fifth Wisconsin location. The state-of-the-art grocery store is only the fourth “totally reimagined” Hy-Vee location with a...
news8000.com
Barbara R. Berg
Barbara R. Berg, 79 of La Crosse passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 23, 1943 to Harry and Gertrude (Fredrickson) Kolter. On October 24, 1964 Barbara married Arnold Berg and they celebrated 58 years of marriage. I believe mom has moved into...
14-year-old injured after car rear-ends tractor in Vernon County
Both parties involved were evaluated by first responders. The operator of the tractor, a 14-year-old boy, was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.
news8000.com
Viroqua’s McIntosh Memorial Library opens Aviary Center
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT)– Forget the binoculars–bird enthusiasts in Viroqua can view some exotic birds up close. The McIntosh Memorial Library opened its new aviary center on Friday. The library received a $10,000 dollar AARP grant to fund the project. Organizers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and then hosted a...
La Crosse County Board passes Emergency Sheltering plan
LA CROSSE (WKBT)– La Crosse County will provide hotel vouchers for the local unsheltered population. County board members voted to spend close to $169,000 dollars, the remaining amount set aside for homeless programs in 2018, to help shelter families this winter. More than 100 people are camping at La Crosse’s Houska Park. But the campground will close at the end...
Comments / 0