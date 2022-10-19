Read full article on original website
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Rise On Supply Woes
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China. Brent crude futures rose 73 cents, or 0.8%, to $90.76 a...
Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.98% to 30,720.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.29% to 10,818.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.78% to 3,723.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.2%...
U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
techunwrapped.com
40% of Chinese microchips received by Russian technology companies are defective
Good news for the US and the European Union, and not so much for Russia. And it is that Western sanctions on the country chaired by Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine seem to be bearing fruit. At least this is what the Kommersant newspaper, which is also owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov and a friend of the Russian president, claims. 4 out of 10 microchips arriving from China are defective.
Oil could skyrocket to $150 a barrel next year, and underinvestment could mean tight supply for the next decade, JPMorgan energy strategist warns
Oil could skyrocket to $150 a barrel next year, according to JP Morgan's Global head of energy strategy. Price surges may be worsened by underinvestment, which is set to keep a lid on supply for a decade. "While we are seeing the recognition of the need for investment into oil...
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
CNBC
Biden says oil companies should ramp up production and cut prices at the pump instead of buying back stock, paying dividends
President Joe Biden said oil companies need to use their record profits to ramp up production rather than to enrich shareholders. "My message to the American energy companies is this: You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging," Biden said. "You should be using these record-breaking profits to increase production and refining."
freightwaves.com
Invoice sizes down, but at TriumphPay, other growth indicators point up
There are a lot of numbers in the quarterly earnings report of Triumph Bank. But the one that clearly matters most for the long-term strategy of the company is 21.7%. That is the year-on-year volume growth of what are known as “conforming payments” on the payments network of TriumphPay, the invoice processing and payment arm of Triumph Bank (NASDAQ: TBK) that last year was radically changed by the acquisition of HubTran.
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
freightwaves.com
P.A.M. Transportation beats Q3 expectation
Truckload carrier P.A.M. Transportation Services reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which excluded 9 cents per share of unrealized losses from equity investments on an after-tax basis. The result was 3 cents better than the consensus estimate and 23 cents higher year over year (y/y). Revenue in Pam’s (NASDAQ:...
freightwaves.com
Here’s how container shipping lines can escape a crash in 2023
Shipping rates are collapsing. A massive wave of new vessels will hit the water next year. Consumer demand will be battered by a global recession. Ergo, the ocean carrier industry is doomed to crash. This is an increasingly popular theory — but it’s not what Drewry, one of the industry’s leading consultancies, predicts.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Union Pacific cuts volume growth forecast as worker shortage weighs
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) on Thursday cut its annual volume growth forecast despite a rise in third-quarter shipments, as the U.S. railroad operator struggles with worker shortages.
