International Business Times

Oil Prices Rise On Supply Woes

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China. Brent crude futures rose 73 cents, or 0.8%, to $90.76 a...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Up 1.5%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.98% to 30,720.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.29% to 10,818.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.78% to 3,723.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.2%...
techunwrapped.com

40% of Chinese microchips received by Russian technology companies are defective

Good news for the US and the European Union, and not so much for Russia. And it is that Western sanctions on the country chaired by Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine seem to be bearing fruit. At least this is what the Kommersant newspaper, which is also owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov and a friend of the Russian president, claims. 4 out of 10 microchips arriving from China are defective.
CNBC

Biden says oil companies should ramp up production and cut prices at the pump instead of buying back stock, paying dividends

President Joe Biden said oil companies need to use their record profits to ramp up production rather than to enrich shareholders. "My message to the American energy companies is this: You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging," Biden said. "You should be using these record-breaking profits to increase production and refining."
freightwaves.com

Invoice sizes down, but at TriumphPay, other growth indicators point up

There are a lot of numbers in the quarterly earnings report of Triumph Bank. But the one that clearly matters most for the long-term strategy of the company is 21.7%. That is the year-on-year volume growth of what are known as “conforming payments” on the payments network of TriumphPay, the invoice processing and payment arm of Triumph Bank (NASDAQ: TBK) that last year was radically changed by the acquisition of HubTran.
freightwaves.com

P.A.M. Transportation beats Q3 expectation

Truckload carrier P.A.M. Transportation Services reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which excluded 9 cents per share of unrealized losses from equity investments on an after-tax basis. The result was 3 cents better than the consensus estimate and 23 cents higher year over year (y/y). Revenue in Pam’s (NASDAQ:...
freightwaves.com

Here’s how container shipping lines can escape a crash in 2023

Shipping rates are collapsing. A massive wave of new vessels will hit the water next year. Consumer demand will be battered by a global recession. Ergo, the ocean carrier industry is doomed to crash. This is an increasingly popular theory — but it’s not what Drewry, one of the industry’s leading consultancies, predicts.
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...

