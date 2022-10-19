Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $20M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (10/18/22)

Stephanie Israel said she was lying in bed on Saturday when "the spirit just told me to go online and buy one" A last-minute decision to play the lottery made one North Carolina woman hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. Stephanie Israel, 39, won a whopping $501,544 after buying a Quick Pick ticket just minutes before Saturday's Cash 5 drawing, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. However, the Guilford County woman didn't realize she'd won on her $1 ticket until the next morning, when she...

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO