Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- Europol has taken a big step towards greater anti-money laundering control with the arrest of one of the biggest money laundering threats in the European region. The arrest was announced back in September when the subject was picked up in Malaga, Spain. It was an operation that involved the arrest in Spain as well as property searches that took place in Spain and also in the UK. Although the suspect has not been publicly named it's clear that they are a high value target and the move by Europol signals just how serious the authorities are in Europe when it comes to making anti-money laundering a priority. AML Software is going to have a big role to play in this, empowering organisations all over the UK and beyond to improve protection against the money laundering threat.

23 HOURS AGO