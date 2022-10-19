Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Related
Deshaun Drive: VIDEO - Texans Ex Watson Deals with Police; Driving 97 MPH
Houston Texans ex Deshaun Watson was ultimately issued a ticket after what seemed to be a pleasant enough exchange with the police in his new Cleveland Browns territory.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Why Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña makes heart sign after big plays
The Houston shortstop's postgame comments Wednesday will only make fans love him more.
Watch: Astros legend Roger Clemens throws out Game 1 first pitch
Clemens won seven Cy Young awards during his career, with his last coming in 2004 in Houston.
Packers activate Watkins, place Cobb, Hanson on IR
The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins
Texans HC Lovie Smith, GM Nick Caserio 'froze' Jack Easterby out of decision-making?
Jack Easterby‘s stint with the Texans ended earlier this week, with the organization parting ways with their executive vice president of football operations. It sounds like Easterby’s inability to mesh with two of the team’s top decision-makers ultimately led to his ousting. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Texans head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio “had frozen Easterby out” of decision-making ever since the offseason.
Houston Chronicle
Astros announce starting pitchers for next two games of ALCS
The Houston Astros have announced who will take the mound this weekend at Yankee Stadium. Christian Javier will start Game 3 against the New York Yankees on Saturday, while Lance McCullers Jr. is slated to get the call Sunday in Game 4. Games 3 and 4 are set to begin at 4:07 and 6:07 p.m. CT, respectively, with TBS carrying the broadcast.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons
HOUSTON — "We don’t miss Carlos Correa — that’s for sure." Those were the words of a Houston-based Uber driver and self-described die-hard Astros fan as we journeyed to Minute Maid Park on Thursday. The sentiment arrived one day after Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña went 3-for-4 with a home run in the team's 4-2 win over the Yankees, giving Houston a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS.
Houston Chronicle
Framber Valdez earns praise from Pedro Martinez after Astros' ALCS win
A little over four years removed from his MLB debut, Framber Valdez has emerged as one of the top starting pitchers in baseball—and it's not just the Houston Astros and their fans who share this opinion. Following another impressive effort in Houston's 3-2 win over the New York Yankees...
Everything we learned from the Houston Rockets season opener in Atlanta
Houston's youth movement was on full display against the Hawks.
Houston, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Houston. The Atascocita High School football team will have a game with C E King High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Second Baptist School football team will have a game with Lutheran South Academy on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Comments / 0