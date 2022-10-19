The Houston Astros have announced who will take the mound this weekend at Yankee Stadium. Christian Javier will start Game 3 against the New York Yankees on Saturday, while Lance McCullers Jr. is slated to get the call Sunday in Game 4. Games 3 and 4 are set to begin at 4:07 and 6:07 p.m. CT, respectively, with TBS carrying the broadcast.

