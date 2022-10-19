ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans HC Lovie Smith, GM Nick Caserio 'froze' Jack Easterby out of decision-making?

Jack Easterby‘s stint with the Texans ended earlier this week, with the organization parting ways with their executive vice president of football operations. It sounds like Easterby’s inability to mesh with two of the team’s top decision-makers ultimately led to his ousting. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Texans head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio “had frozen Easterby out” of decision-making ever since the offseason.
Astros announce starting pitchers for next two games of ALCS

The Houston Astros have announced who will take the mound this weekend at Yankee Stadium. Christian Javier will start Game 3 against the New York Yankees on Saturday, while Lance McCullers Jr. is slated to get the call Sunday in Game 4. Games 3 and 4 are set to begin at 4:07 and 6:07 p.m. CT, respectively, with TBS carrying the broadcast.
2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons

HOUSTON — "We don’t miss Carlos Correa — that’s for sure." Those were the words of a Houston-based Uber driver and self-described die-hard Astros fan as we journeyed to Minute Maid Park on Thursday. The sentiment arrived one day after Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña went 3-for-4 with a home run in the team's 4-2 win over the Yankees, giving Houston a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS.
Framber Valdez earns praise from Pedro Martinez after Astros' ALCS win

A little over four years removed from his MLB debut, Framber Valdez has emerged as one of the top starting pitchers in baseball—and it's not just the Houston Astros and their fans who share this opinion. Following another impressive effort in Houston's 3-2 win over the New York Yankees...
