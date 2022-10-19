Read full article on original website
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance Training Course (November 2-4, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance - Including the EMA/PRAC Deliberations and Brexit Implications Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This course provides a comprehensive overview of key post-market pharmacovigilance activities required as the foundation for further understanding of new EU legislation that was introduced in 2012 and...
Insights on the Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market to 2027: Rapid Technological Advancements in Bone Stimulation Devices Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market is estimated to be USD 511.31 Mn in 2022 and is expected to...
TGA Tianneng Global Alliance was established, and new energy companies have a new way to go overseas
On October 21, 2022, the first TGA (Tianneng Global Alliance) "Focus On Cooperation, Overseas Development Alliance" Forum and TGA Tianneng Global Alliance Inauguration Ceremony was successfully held at JW Marriott Hotel Bao’an, Shenzhen. Representatives of ten companies gathered together to jointly seek to develop a new path for "going out" cooperation in the energy field.
Global Tableware (Dinnerware, Flatware, Glassware/Crystalware) Markets Report 2022: A $54.1 Billion Market by 2027 - Color Patterned Tableware Witnesses a Significant Surge - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tableware - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tableware Market to Reach $54.1 Billion by 2027. The global market for Tableware estimated at US$39.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Connected Toys Market projected to reach $20.7 billion by 2027, with a remarkable CAGR of 20.9%
According to a research report “Connected Toys Market by Application (Education, Entertainment, Other Applications), Age Group (1 -5 Years, 6 -8 Years, 9-12 Years, 13-19 Years), Interfacing Device (Smartphone/Tablet and PC/Laptop) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027″, connected toys market size is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 to USD 20.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.
Global Tungsten Market Analytics Report 2022: Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten's Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications in Post COVID-19 Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tungsten - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tungsten Market to Reach 147.4 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027. The global market for Tungsten estimated at 111.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 147.4...
Canada Immigration Services Adopts a New Family Immigration Plan
It's been more than a decade since Canada Immigration Services was established in Toronto and this has helped hundreds of immigrants to settle in Canada over the years. Canada is one of the countries with a high immigration rate. It is a country that has accommodated individuals of diverse cultures over the years. The country's flexible immigration policies have kept its environment a hospitable one.
Gerry Brennan Named One To Watch in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders Programme
London, UK - October 22, 2022 - Gerry Brennan of Cloudbooking has been named as a One To Watch in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme for 2022. The programme, which is supported by The Times and is now in its fifth year, celebrates those entrepreneurs that are growing the UK's most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms.
The GDR Media Group Announces Expansion into the Middle East
Surry Hills, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Australia-based multi-channel media marketing company, the GDR Media Group, has revealed that it will be opening up offices in the Middle East. The emphasis of the group's expansion will be Lebanon, and the announcement consolidates plans to continue the firm's growth into a global media and communications business.
AML Software Critical as Europol Make Money Laundering Arrest
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- Europol has taken a big step towards greater anti-money laundering control with the arrest of one of the biggest money laundering threats in the European region. The arrest was announced back in September when the subject was picked up in Malaga, Spain. It was an operation that involved the arrest in Spain as well as property searches that took place in Spain and also in the UK. Although the suspect has not been publicly named it's clear that they are a high value target and the move by Europol signals just how serious the authorities are in Europe when it comes to making anti-money laundering a priority. AML Software is going to have a big role to play in this, empowering organisations all over the UK and beyond to improve protection against the money laundering threat.
FreeYond disrupts the Latin American smartphone market with the F9 and M5
New smartphone models: the most cost-effective at their respective price points. With the launch of the FreeYond F9, and the upcoming release of the FreeYond M5, FreeYond is entering the Latin American market as a challenger to the status quo. FreeYond brings the most cost-effective smartphone models yet to Latin America’s market with specs that match or surpass similar higher-priced offerings from other brands.
Speed and quality – DF Battery teamed up with Tencent to launch a new advertising campaign
Recently, DF Battery, a global sub-brand of Camel Group, which focuses on high-end batteries, has teamed up with Tencent to launch a new brand advertising campaign. The advertising creative with the theme of "speed and quality" achieves high quality in a fashionable and dynamic atmosphere. The deep fit of batteries and elite users. Once the commercial was launched, it quickly aroused enthusiastic response in the battery industry.
Southeast Asia-focused Vitamin Brand YOUVIT Raises US$ 6 Million in a Series B Funding Led by Unilever Ventures
SINGAPORE, Oct 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - YOUVIT, a Southeast Asia-based new generation vitamin brand is proud to announce that it has raised US$ 6 million in a growth funding round. The amount raised will be utilized to fuel the expansion plans as YOUVIT aims to become the leading vitamin brand for urban millennials across the region. With Unilever Ventures as the lead investor of its latest Series B funding round, round, along with participation from existing investor DSG Consumer Partners and several other new investors, YOUVIT is well positioned to achieve its goals.
Li Keqiang: China’s No 2 ousted from party leadership as Xi Jinping tightens grip on power
The Chinese premier Li Keqiang has been dropped from the Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo, part of a reshuffle of China’s leadership on Saturday that will further tighten Xi Jinping’s grip on power.Mr Li was due to step down as premier by March, at the end of his second five-year term, but he would have been eligible under China’s age restrictions to serve another five years on the Politburo standing committee. The 67-year-old premier was appointed in 2013 and has a background as a liberal economist. He was close to China’s previous president Hu Jintao, but is not viewed as...
