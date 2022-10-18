ROCKINGHAM — After serving as executive director of Samaritan Colony for 41 years, Harold Pearson announced his intention to retire at the end of this year. The chair of Samaritan Colony’s Board of Directors, Clint Ray, said the following regarding Harold Pearson’s lifetime of service to Samaritan Colony and the communities served by the nonprofit: “I have been honored to serve on Samaritan Colony’s Board for the last five years. Every member of our Board is grateful for Harold’s long tenure of commitment and service, and we wish him all the best as he enters and enjoys his retirement.”

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO