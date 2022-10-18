Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit offers free college applications to N.C. students this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Janae Wofford is a senior at Martin L. Nesbitt Academy and an aspiring pharmacist. She interns at the Mountain Area Health Education Center in the Minority Medical Mentoring Program to prepare for pharmacy school. “I’m interested in going into pharmacology research, specifically with a concentration in...
WIS-TV
South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
WRAL
What is HASP -- and why does it matter for North Carolina?
In North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services reports that approximately 600,000 people do not qualify for Medicaid, nor can they afford commercial health insurance. But no one is turned away from needed healthcare. When a patient doesn’t have health insurance, our hospitals and health systems shoulder the cost of their care – providing approximately $1.2 billion in charity care each year.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food Bank announces 214,000 pounds of food donated at NC State Fair
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Enough food for over 300,000 meals was donated Thursday at the North Carolina State Fair. The donations were part of Hunger Relief Day at the fair, offering free admission in exchange for six cans of food. Organizers say more than 214,000 pounds was raised for...
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
Pearson announces retirement as executive director of Richmond County’s Samaritan Colony
ROCKINGHAM — After serving as executive director of Samaritan Colony for 41 years, Harold Pearson announced his intention to retire at the end of this year. The chair of Samaritan Colony’s Board of Directors, Clint Ray, said the following regarding Harold Pearson’s lifetime of service to Samaritan Colony and the communities served by the nonprofit: “I have been honored to serve on Samaritan Colony’s Board for the last five years. Every member of our Board is grateful for Harold’s long tenure of commitment and service, and we wish him all the best as he enters and enjoys his retirement.”
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
South Carolina food processor to build North Carolina facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85 million investment in a new processing […]
Cooper announces 440 new jobs and $85M investment for Scotland County
RALEIGH — SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland...
North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
Chadbourn high school designated historic property
CHADBOURN, N.C. — Westside High School in Chadbourn, Columbus County, was designated as a historic property on Oct. 18. &ldqu
nsjonline.com
Spring Lake claims new town manager hire was approved by Local Government Commission — it wasn’t
RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale Folwell issued a sternly worded press statement refuting a claim that the Town of Spring Lake’s new hire for town manager was approved by the Local Government Commission (LGC). On Oct. 10, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine...
Scotland Health selects new board members
LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
sandhillssentinel.com
440 jobs coming to Scotland Co. as food processing company expands
SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 18. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland County and our...
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November
LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
Fairmont meeting forges ahead on code enforcement
FAIRMONT — On Tuesday, the Fairmont Board of Commissioners said they looked forward to the coming code enforcement effort. To
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
Escaped Sanford inmate recaptured
SANFORD — Reginald Jones, who is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder, was captured Wednesday night after walking away from his work release job in Sanford in Lee County. He was spotted by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident and...
Comments / 0