ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit offers free college applications to N.C. students this week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Janae Wofford is a senior at Martin L. Nesbitt Academy and an aspiring pharmacist. She interns at the Mountain Area Health Education Center in the Minority Medical Mentoring Program to prepare for pharmacy school. “I’m interested in going into pharmacology research, specifically with a concentration in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs. The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

What is HASP -- and why does it matter for North Carolina?

In North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services reports that approximately 600,000 people do not qualify for Medicaid, nor can they afford commercial health insurance. But no one is turned away from needed healthcare. When a patient doesn’t have health insurance, our hospitals and health systems shoulder the cost of their care – providing approximately $1.2 billion in charity care each year.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

Pearson announces retirement as executive director of Richmond County’s Samaritan Colony

ROCKINGHAM — After serving as executive director of Samaritan Colony for 41 years, Harold Pearson announced his intention to retire at the end of this year. The chair of Samaritan Colony’s Board of Directors, Clint Ray, said the following regarding Harold Pearson’s lifetime of service to Samaritan Colony and the communities served by the nonprofit: “I have been honored to serve on Samaritan Colony’s Board for the last five years. Every member of our Board is grateful for Harold’s long tenure of commitment and service, and we wish him all the best as he enters and enjoys his retirement.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Scotland Health selects new board members

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

440 jobs coming to Scotland Co. as food processing company expands

SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 18. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland County and our...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November

LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
LAURINBURG, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Escaped Sanford inmate recaptured

SANFORD — Reginald Jones, who is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder, was captured Wednesday night after walking away from his work release job in Sanford in Lee County. He was spotted by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident and...
SANFORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy