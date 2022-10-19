Read full article on original website
Suspects in July fatal shooting at Macon apartment complex indicted on murder charges
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The two suspects arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a north Macon apartment complex have been indicted on multiple charges, including murder. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. were charged in the July...
North Macon traffic stop leads to chase and gun, drug charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after what would have been a traffic stop turned into a chase and, ultimately, ended in several charges, some of which were for drugs and guns. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that deputies from its Special Response Team made the...
Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
Deputies: 12-year-old girl shot in leg Wednesday afternoon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A young girl is recovering after being shot Wednesday in Macon. WGXA News has confirmed through the Bibb County Sheriff's Office that a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg off Newberg Avenue. That's off Houston Avenue. Investigators say the girl is in stable condition.
Six arrested in connection to property crimes and auto thefts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Six arrests were made in connection with two auto thefts as well as a number of entering auto and damage to property cases that took place between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the group, which mainly consisted of minors under the...
Jones Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Jones County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing woman. Investigators say Julia Walton, 50, last spoke by phone to her family this morning around 8:30. If you have information on where Walton might be or if you see her, please call the Jones...
One man arrested on crack cocaine charges for second time in one year in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- After having done time for 17 counts of felony use of a communication facility to buy crack cocaine earlier this year, a Monroe County man finds himself back behind bars on more drug charges. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Kendrieth Bowden was arrested...
'I lost $40K': Macon business owners stung by an increase of burglary and theft
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- In Macon the homicide numbers aren't the only thing you should worry about. "I lost around $40,000 dollars in inventory," a business owner said. CEO and business owner of Girl Factor, Courtney Waters knows the ping of being burglarized. "They broke the cameras, they busted a hole...
Two arrested for shoplifting from a Cordele Walmart
The Cordele Police Department has arrested a man and a woman for shoplifting, along with other charges. According to CPD, on Monday afternoon, thirty-one-year-old Christopher Shawn Vest, of Camilla, was arrested at Walmart by officers after being seen shoplifting. Accompanying Vest was forty-year-old Shena Marie Pridmore, of Dawson; officers also...
BSO: Missing Macon woman found 'safe and sound'
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- 24-year-old Lori Burlison has been found "safe and sound," according to Bibb County Deputies. Burlison went missing on October 7th and was gone for 12 days when deputies called on the public for help. Her family has been notified of her whereabouts and wellbeing.
Search efforts for drowning victim at Lake Juliette continue
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We are entering day four since Richard Mercer went fishing on a boat on Lake Juliette before tipping over and never resurfacing. Crews have been searching until dark since Tuesday and resuming at dawn every day since. Their efforts continued at 8:15 on Friday morning, using...
Macon businessman convicted on federal theft charges for false disability claim
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man could be sentenced to 15 years in prison and a quarter-million-dollar fine after being convicted on federal theft charges on Wednesday morning. According to the Department of Justice, 54-year-old Demetris Hill was convicted of one count of theft of government property and one...
Commissioner wants to pump the breaks on speed cameras after giving it the green light
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Take your pick. "[There's] cameras are on Williamson road, Heath road, Anthony road, Upper River road, Shearling drive. Forsyth road, or Napier Ave." Cause chances are the some of the speeding cameras in Macon have already picked up on you. "For a speeding ticket going over 5...
A mother on a search for 2 strangers that jumped into action to save her son's life
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- A middle Georgia mother wants to meet two women she calls her angels. "They took the time out of their day and there's not a bunch of people like that anymore, but there are true angels out there and I met two of them on Monday", Ronni Hernandez.
The City of Forsyth welcomes new Fire Chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor Eric Wilson and the Forsyth City Council held a swearing-in and pinning ceremony for the city's new Fire Chief, Kevin Bunn . Many of the new chief's family, friends, and coworkers attended the ceremony, which was held during Monday's city council meeting, and Bunn's daughters had the honor of pinning their dad as chief.
Tommy's Express Tunnel of Terror
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Greetings, boils, ghouls, and every creature in between! Step on up and take a ride through Tommy's Tunnel of Terror for a squeaky clean scream!. For the next two weekends, Tommy's Express Car Wash is offering Maconites fears and frights in their car wash full of ghosts, ghouls, and creatures of the night.
Robins AFB team credited with discovery leading to Air Force inspection of C-130 aircraft
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Air Force crew in Warner Robins is being credited with discovering a widespread issue connected to C-130H aircraft. According to U.S. Air Force Major Beau Downey, a maintenance crew at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC), during a post-depot operation engine run check, discovered a leak on one of their C-130H propellers. Upon further investigation, Downey says a technician discovered a crack in the propeller barrel assembly. Additional inspections revealed more propeller assemblies with the same issue.
International Make a Dog's Day at the Puppery in Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- International Make a Dog's Day is coming up and, to celebrate, The Puppery is holding a charity event at its storefront in Downtown Macon to benefit the local rescue, Habitat 4 Hounds. There will be a food drive and raffle where participants can donate two cans...
Macon leaders aim to end homelessness
Macon, Ga(WGXA)---"Times getting hard, I'm trying to tell you," says Anthony Harris, who's homeless in Macon. He says life is tough on the streets, but is hopeful, thanks to the United Way of Central Georgia's new initiative. The goal is to get homeless people off the street. It's something Harris...
