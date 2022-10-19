Woman who died in El Paso County Jail likely had contributing heart disease, says EPSO

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a woman who died at the El Paso County Jail on Friday, Oct. 14 may have had heart disease that contributed to her death.

58-year-old Felicia Hudson was found unresponsive in her assigned cell just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Despite life-saving measures provided by EPSO, AMR, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Hudson could not be resuscitated. She was the only occupant of her cell at the time of her death, EPSO said.

EPSO said in a press release that the El Paso County Coroner had labeled Hudson’s death “non-traumatic” following an autopsy, and that the final cause and manner of death is pending a toxicology report.

However, the coroner noted that Hudson had “significant heart disease… which may have contributed to her death.”

The final cause and manner of death will be released with the conclusion of the toxicology tests, which could take between 4 – 6 weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.