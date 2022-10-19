ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

kjas.com

TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla

For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
ZAVALLA, TX
KTRE

Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash

The annual Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale is underway, that brings thousands of travelers along the roadway to stop for bargains. Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Updated: 52 minutes ago. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin City Council Approves New Game Room and Animal Ordinances

On Tuesday, October 18, the Lufkin City Council approved several new and/or updated ordinances regarding the city's animal services as well as the operation of game rooms within the city limits. The following updates and additions to the city's animal ordinances were approved:. The restriction of selling or giving away...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council has approved updates and additions to the city’s animal services ordinance, according to city spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth. Additions to the ordinance include the restriction of selling or giving away animals in public places and the requirement of owners to secure animals traveling in a truck bed or other open vehicles.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Swift Water Supply enacts boil water notice for some customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Swift Water Supply advises some of its Nacogdoches-area customers to boil their water for personal consumption until further notice. Due to service interruption where the main line broke in Pressure Plane 4, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift WSC to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was on Sept. 10 when the City of Lufkin shut down six different for-cash gambling sites, and today the city council voted unanimously to continue the city’s crackdown on the game rooms. “Previously our city ordinance did not specifically address game rooms or their...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

U.S. Highway 96 North Scene of Concrete Truck Crash Near Country Club; Roadway Now Open

October 18, 2022 - (Update): The roadway is now clear at the scene of the concrete truck crash incident located on U.S. Highway 96 North. Center Fire Department personnel diverted traffic at the scene until both of the couthbound lanes could be cleared of debris from the crash. The Center Fire Department confirms both the northbound and southbound lanes are open and running normally again.
CENTER, TX
CBS19

1 person dead after major crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning. The police confirmed one person died on the scene by the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Kenneth Walker from Timpson. An initial investigation indicates...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

San Augustine & Bronson experienced a blackout for a few hours on Friday

The residents of San Augustine and Bronson were without power for a few hours on Friday. The blackout began late in the afternoon and power was restored later that night. The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative issued a statement saying that the problem was discovered to be a broken cross arm on a transmission line, affecting both the Bronson and San Augustine sub-stations.
BRONSON, TX
ketk.com

1 killed in 3-car crash on US 59 in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a fatal three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and has blocked all lanes from State Highway 7 at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street in Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Woody Wallace says a car that was reported stolen in the late 1990s has been located. Wallace said that the car was recently spotted in a photo taken via aerial drone. The sheriff’s office requested the help of Texas DPS divers to retrieve the car from the old Rock Pit Pond.

