ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say

CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Winter outlook: Above-average precipitation predicted for Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center released its yearly Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season. For the third consecutive year, they are predicting a La Niña pattern will drive much of the winter season, leading to warmer than average air through much of the southwest, Gulf coast, and southeast Atlantic coast.
WLWT 5

High school football Best Bets: Week 10

We’re finally to the final week of the regular season in Ohio, the first round of the playoffs in Indiana, and two weeks away from postseason action in Kentucky. There are titles up for grabs this week on both sides of the river while critical matchups will help jockey seeding among the middle of the pack. To help make sense of the week of madness ahead, here are this week’s Best Bets.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy