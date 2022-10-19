Read full article on original website
Chilling 911 calls released after a man is shot and killed in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — An investigation is underway in West Chester after a man in his 20s was gunned down on Thursday. Police received numerous chilling 911 calls right after it happened that have since been released. “I just heard like five or six gunshots and then I don't...
West Chester crews respond to reported fire on Founders Row
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester Fire crews are at the scene of a fire in West Chester Township, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the West Chester Police Department, crews are responding to Founders Row...
Driver indicted in crash that killed 18-year-old Mason graduate
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A driver has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after investigators say he drove impaired and hit and killed an 18-year-old in West Chester earlier this year. It happened on June 14 when, according to a crash report, 24-year-old Michael Ondreka blew a red...
Police: Man fatally shot at apartment complex in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday evening. According to police, around 5:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5000-block of Aster Park Drive. Upon arrival officers found a man suffering from a gun shot wound, police...
Friends remember 18-year-old Mason graduate killed in crash after driver arrested
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — “It brings everything back to light all of those feelings,” Michelle Sloan said. Sloan is a family friend of 18-year-old Jyan Waespe, killed in a car crash on Tylersville and Butler Warren Roads in West Chester in June. “Every day is a...
Police: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Chester Thursday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive. The investigation is ongoing. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
Reports of an assault with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Police chief: 2 Fairfield Township officers resign for not firing at shooting suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two Fairfield Township police officers have resigned over how they handled a homicide investigation. The police chief confirmed the officers stepped down for not shooting at a homicide suspect. It happened Oct. 8 around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on...
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Hamilton Avenue and Waycross Road in Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Hamilton Avenue and Waycross Road in Forest Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Massachusetts woman accused of weaponizing bees to stop officers trying to enforce eviction
LONGMEADOW, Mass. — Law enforcement officers face all kinds of threats. But out in Massachusetts, they never saw this one coming. They say a 55-year-old woman weaponized bees to try to stop an eviction. Investigators say the winged weapons came stacked in hives on a trailer. "The bees came...
Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky 4-year-old was wrapped in plastic inside suitcase
A coroner's report has revealed more grisly details about how the body of a missing 4-year-old girl was found. Serenity McKinney's body was found back in February. In a report just received from the Bullitt County Coroner's Office, it says that her body was found decomposing, wrapped in plastic inside of a green suitcase.
Two jurors in favor of convicting Gurpreet Singh on aggravated murder speak with WLWT
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two weeks of testimony and contentious deliberations ended with a hung jury in Butler County's quadruple murder case. Gurpreet Singh, 40, was facing the death penalty if convicted on four counts of aggravated murder. "There are only four words to describe my decision to move forward...
Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say
CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
Winter outlook: Above-average precipitation predicted for Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center released its yearly Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season. For the third consecutive year, they are predicting a La Niña pattern will drive much of the winter season, leading to warmer than average air through much of the southwest, Gulf coast, and southeast Atlantic coast.
High school football Best Bets: Week 10
We’re finally to the final week of the regular season in Ohio, the first round of the playoffs in Indiana, and two weeks away from postseason action in Kentucky. There are titles up for grabs this week on both sides of the river while critical matchups will help jockey seeding among the middle of the pack. To help make sense of the week of madness ahead, here are this week’s Best Bets.
