Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Bentley stolen from Drew Rosenhaus’ driveway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bentley was boosted by thieves in front of a South Florida home, and that ride belongs to a well-known sports agent that Dol-fans are sure to recognize. Thursday morning, a group of grand auto thieves went to work, as seen on surveillance video, provided...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Undercover officer shot at in Miami Beach investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police shooting at what they thought was an armed and dangerous driver during a traffic stop, but it was actually an undercover officer. It was pure panic over police radios as a Miami-Dade officer opened fire on an undercover officer, after the agency was called out to help an investigation stemming from Miami Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Rescue crews assist injured diver in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed to help a group of divers after an accident. The incident happened off Pompano Beach, Friday morning. One man walked off a boat to fire rescue workers, who checked him out. He did appear to be OK. The group he was with,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Another plane crash in Broward, killing two people

Two people killed after a plane crash in Broward disturbs a whole neighborhood. Here's more information about the plane crash in Broward. On October 17, Henry Flores received a call from his worried wife and rushed home after she claimed she heard a loud crash. Henry's wife was in the master bedroom with their 2-year-old son when she heard the sound.Initially, she thought it was a transformer, but it was a plane crash in the Broward that was taking place.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search

A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

