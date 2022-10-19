ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Undercover officer shot at in Miami Beach investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police shooting at what they thought was an armed and dangerous driver during a traffic stop, but it was actually an undercover officer. It was pure panic over police radios as a Miami-Dade officer opened fire on an undercover officer, after the agency was called out to help an investigation stemming from Miami Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Funeral procession underway for CBP officer who died in shooting range incident

MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after a Customs and Border Patrol Officer’s life was cut short, funeral arrangements were still being worked out. A group of law enforcement agents was seen, along with the family and friends of Jorge Arias, on Friday afternoon to honor Jorge Arias in a funeral procession from the Medical Examiner’s Office to a funeral home in Little Havana.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate shootout in Lauderhill leaving 2 dead

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were shot and killed in a shootout, officials said. There was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard just after 9 p.m., Wednesday. “I didn’t think until it heard more shots, and the I...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Bentley stolen from Drew Rosenhaus’ driveway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bentley was boosted by thieves in front of a South Florida home, and that ride belongs to a well-known sports agent that Dol-fans are sure to recognize. Thursday morning, a group of grand auto thieves went to work, as seen on surveillance video, provided...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for missing 12-year-old in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl. Emma Bleidt, 12, was last seen Thursday afternoon near Cypress Run Alternative School in Pompano Beach. She has reddish blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Surveillance footage shows robber stealing from Publix clerk

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A robbery was caught on camera at a Publix in South Florida. Surveillance video showed a person who, police believe, robbed a cashier at a Publix in Hollywood. According to police, the suspect pretended to make a purchase at the register before taking money from the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO investigate fatal incident at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at Port Everglades. Deputies reported to the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street, Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. Witnesses said a shipping container struck the man. The incident...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Officials: BSFR paramedic slept through fatal emergency call; probe finds ‘pager anomalies and failures’

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter-paramedic slept through an emergency call that led to a patient’s death, drawing concerns about the alarm system at a fire rescue station in Cooper City and triggering an investigation that uncovered “anomalies and failures” with an important piece of the first responders’ equipment.
COOPER CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy