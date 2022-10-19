Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police hand out flyers amid search for man who tried to lure 10-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who approached the same 10-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale twice this week. Fort Lauderdale Police officers on Friday afternoon were out speaking with neighbors and handing out flyers for a few hours in the area where the incident happened, near 1500 NE 17th Way.
WSVN-TV
‘Just bring Mimi back’: Yorkie taken from outside SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade pet owner is desperate to have his beloved dog back after, he said, a stranger snatched the animal outside their home. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Edgar Fonseca is looking for Mimi, his family’s 6-year-old Yorkie. “[Mimi’s dog tag], this is...
WSVN-TV
Coral Gables business gifts groom’s suit to SW Miami-Dade couple targeted by porch pirates; 2 charged
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of porch pirates threw a wrench into a South Florida couple’s wedding plans, but a business is helping take them from sad to stunning. 7News cameras on Friday captured Marian Conesa and her fiancé, Robert Garcia, at The House of Suits in Coral Gables.
WSVN-TV
Undercover officer shot at in Miami Beach investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police shooting at what they thought was an armed and dangerous driver during a traffic stop, but it was actually an undercover officer. It was pure panic over police radios as a Miami-Dade officer opened fire on an undercover officer, after the agency was called out to help an investigation stemming from Miami Beach.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 12-year-old girl who went missing in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Bianza Toutebon was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall,...
WSVN-TV
Police sweep own building after caller claims to be armed with grenade in parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person called Fort Lauderdale Police claiming to be at the station’s parking lot armed with a grenade. Police began a sweep of their building located at 1300 West Broward Blvd. to search for the alleged caller, Thursday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
WSVN-TV
Funeral procession underway for CBP officer who died in shooting range incident
MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after a Customs and Border Patrol Officer’s life was cut short, funeral arrangements were still being worked out. A group of law enforcement agents was seen, along with the family and friends of Jorge Arias, on Friday afternoon to honor Jorge Arias in a funeral procession from the Medical Examiner’s Office to a funeral home in Little Havana.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shootout in Lauderhill leaving 2 dead
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were shot and killed in a shootout, officials said. There was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard just after 9 p.m., Wednesday. “I didn’t think until it heard more shots, and the I...
WSVN-TV
Bentley stolen from Drew Rosenhaus’ driveway
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bentley was boosted by thieves in front of a South Florida home, and that ride belongs to a well-known sports agent that Dol-fans are sure to recognize. Thursday morning, a group of grand auto thieves went to work, as seen on surveillance video, provided...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for missing 12-year-old in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl. Emma Bleidt, 12, was last seen Thursday afternoon near Cypress Run Alternative School in Pompano Beach. She has reddish blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants,...
WSVN-TV
Groom’s wedding suit, other packages stolen from SW Miami-Dade home returned; 1 suspect makes court appearance
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman about to tie the knot is breathing a sigh of relief a day after packages containing the groom’s suit and other items were returned after they were swiped from her front doorstep. One of the suspect who stole the packages...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage shows robber stealing from Publix clerk
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A robbery was caught on camera at a Publix in South Florida. Surveillance video showed a person who, police believe, robbed a cashier at a Publix in Hollywood. According to police, the suspect pretended to make a purchase at the register before taking money from the...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigate fatal incident at Port Everglades
PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at Port Everglades. Deputies reported to the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street, Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. Witnesses said a shipping container struck the man. The incident...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale Police station back to normal operations after caller claiming to be in parking lot with grenade not found
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police station has resumed normal operations after a person called police claiming to be at the station’s parking lot armed with a grenade but was never found. Police began a sweep of their building located at 1300 West Broward Blvd. to...
WSVN-TV
Police search for suspect who tried to grab 10-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old girl has been left shaken after she encountered a stranger who tried to grab her at a South Florida neighborhood. The search for that stranger is now underway. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department started distributing flyers in the area of 1500 Northeast 17th...
WSVN-TV
Wife of US Customs and Border Protection officer fatally shot at gun range speaks out
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The wife of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has been left devastated after her husband was killed during a training accident at a gun range. Meanwhile, an investigation into what happened at the range continues. “He was a great father to my children,...
WSVN-TV
Cat shot leading to front leg amputated in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An owner noticed something wrong with her pet and what vets found broke her heart. A cat struggling to walk and in pain, her North Lauderdale owner first noticed a change in the cat named Gray last week. “I finally discovered that she had what...
WSVN-TV
Officials: BSFR paramedic slept through fatal emergency call; probe finds ‘pager anomalies and failures’
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter-paramedic slept through an emergency call that led to a patient’s death, drawing concerns about the alarm system at a fire rescue station in Cooper City and triggering an investigation that uncovered “anomalies and failures” with an important piece of the first responders’ equipment.
WSVN-TV
Fred Guttenberg, who lost daughter in Parkland shooting, teams up with Moss Creek Goldendoodles to provide emotional support dogs to families affected by gun violence
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A new program called Paws of Love is providing support dogs for families affected by gun violence. The initiative was created by the parents of one of the victims of the Parkland shooting. There’s something to say about a girl and her dog, and Cooper, a...
WSVN-TV
1 detained after shots fired at police making traffic stop in NW Miami-Dade amid pursuit of possible homicide subject
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tense moments unfolded in Northwest Miami-Dade after, police said, shots were fired at police officers making a traffic stop as part of the pursuit of a subject possibly linked to a homicide, leading officers to take one person into custody. According to Miami-Dade Police, a...
