NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police shooting at what they thought was an armed and dangerous driver during a traffic stop, but it was actually an undercover officer. It was pure panic over police radios as a Miami-Dade officer opened fire on an undercover officer, after the agency was called out to help an investigation stemming from Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO