Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal wins District 2 Class 2A tennis singles crown

Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal won 6-1, 6-1 in Tuesday’s District 2 Class 2A tennis singles finals. Joe Soprano | Times Leader

KINGSTON — Ilana Rosenthal rose through the tennis ranks so rapidly that by the time she was a freshman, Rosenthal was the No. 1 singles player on a state championship team and only a former state champion could stop her in tournament play.

That ascension continued in the past year to the point that Rosenthal not only became a District 2 Class 2A singles champion, but she did so in a way Monday and Tuesday that gave the impression that she was far above the rest of the district.

Wyoming Seminary’s Rosenthal completed her title run Tuesday at the TK Tennis Academy with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Alyssa Wigley, the No. 1 player from the unbeaten Scranton Prep district championship team.

The two games won by Wigley were the only two Rosenthal yielded in five rounds of the singles tournament over two days.

“It’s no secret; it’s the dedication she puts in,” Wyoming Seminary coach Raphael Cooper said. “The kid wants to do this. It’s a dream for her to be (a Division I player in college). She’s practicing every day.

“She’s over here at the academy practicing as much as she can.”

Rosenthal clearly looked right at home Tuesday, taking out the top two players from a Scranton Prep team that ended Wyoming Seminary’s district and state title runs.

After beating Leelah Farrell, 6-0, 6-0, Rosenthal won the first five games and the last four of the final. She won 53 straight games to begin the tournament before Wigley avoided the whitewash in the first set.

“I worked really hard for this individual district title,” Rosenthal said. “I’m really excited.”

Rosenthal was a state team gold medalist and a district silver medalist in both singles and doubles as a freshman. She didn’t slow down then.

“I developed my forehand much better,” she said of progress in the past year. “I’ve been more consistent in my game and I’m just more experienced in my game, going to tournaments.”

Rosenthal credited the national-level competition from a recent tournament trip to Washington State with getting her ready for the high school tournament run. She qualified for the PIAA singles tournament at the Hershey Indoor Racquet Club Nov. 4-5.

Wigley reached the final by eliminating Wyoming Seminary’s Victoria Martinez, 6-1, 7-5, in the semifinal.

After a strong tournament by fifth-seeded Hannah Ziegler from Crestwood came to an end, the Class 3A final became an all-Abington Heights match.

Top seed and eventual champion Susan Arp needed a first-set tiebreaker to turn back Ziegler. It was the first of two tiebreakers Arp, a sophomore, needed to win a title.

Arp defeated Ziegler, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1, then fought off teammate Rina Hanumali, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).

Hanumali reached the final by defeating Scranton’s Maia Philbin, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles seeds

District 2 tournament chairman Mike Ognosky released the doubles seeds following the completion of the singles tournament.

Doubles is scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Kirby Park. Singles champions are ineligible for district or state doubles tournaments.

Sisters will be prominent.

Victoria and Anastasia Martinez give Wyoming Seminary the second seed in Class 2A. The Wyoming Valley Conference has five of the eight seeded teams, including two from the Blue Knights who have Maya Rosenthal playing with Lisa Martens as the eighth seed.

The other seeds from the WVC are Dani Konnick-Sofia DePolo from Dallas in fourth, Kendall Orozco-Ava Genetti from MMI Prep in fifth and Leah Close-Molly Keiser from Tunkhannock in seventh.

Scranton Prep has two of the three highest-seeded teams, including top-seeded Farrell and Emma Cuck.

Hanumali will team with her sister, Sona, as the top seed in Class 3A.

Ziegler and Julia Glowacki from Crestwood are seeded fourth as the only WVC team among the six that are seeded.