Yardbarker
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
This Yankees Fan Took a Giant L Last Night at Minute Maid Park
Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit
The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?
At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to viral fan incident in Game 2 of ALCS
Game 2 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros featured a viral incident with one fan running on the field. The incident occurred in the top of the ninth inning as Astros closer Ryan Pressly was warming up on the field. It was not shown...
Boomer declares Astros as the 'antichrist' of baseball
Boomer Esiason says this ALCS will pit the “antichrist” of baseball in the Astros against the “purity” of the Yankee pinstripes, which confused Gio.
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox already are in talks to bring back one of the key contributors of the 2022 season with a few weeks before free agency opens up.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Texas Rangers managerial hire
The Texas Rangers haven’t finished above .500 since 2016, which was also the last time they made the MLB Playoffs. As a result, the Rangers were in for a new manager and they hired a three-time World Series champion in the hopes he’ll turn things around. The Rangers...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Phillies, Padres Fans Brawl in Street Outside of Petco Park After Game 2
A fight broke out between Phillies and Padres fans after Game 2.
Dodgers News: SNLA Analyst Predicts Bellinger Will Play 'Elsewhere' in 2023
Jerry Hairston Jr. thinks Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger needs "a new voice" and that he will be playing somewhere other than Los Angeles in 2023.
Yardbarker
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
MLB Playoffs: New York Yankees May Have Won the Harrison Bader Trade
After initially being panned by critics for months, New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman's decision to trade pitcher Jordan Montgomery for centerfielder Harrison Bader isn't looking bad at all. Bader leads the Yankees in home runs, OPS, batting average and slugging percentage through six postseason games in 2022.
NBC San Diego
Phillies Outlast Padres to Take 2-1 NLCS Lead
Joe Musgrove was not sharp. But, as he always does, he found a way to grind through long enough to give his team a chance to win. He was just left in for one hitter too many. Musgrove got off to a rocky start, found his groove, then fell victim to one extremely good piece of hitting and one sinking line drive in a 4-2 loss to the Phillies, dropping the Padres in a 2-1 hole in the best-of-7 National League Championship Series.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Padres Look to Even Series in Game 2 Against Phillies
They say that Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love, and that will be on full display when the Phillies take a 1-0 edge over the Padres into Game 2 of the NLCS. Aaron Nola is set to pitch for the Phils. One of the batters the right-handed ace will face is his older brother, San Diego catcher Austin Nola.
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Mr. October: Padres Turn to Hometown Ace Musgrove for Game 3
There was at least one fuddy-duddy in San Diego who did not see the humor in a mural painted this week of the famous San Diego Chicken using his super-sized yellow foot to stomp on the side of the head of the Phillie Phanatic. Did someone cry fowl because of...
