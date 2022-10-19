ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros

Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit

The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?

At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
MLB world reacts to viral fan incident in Game 2 of ALCS

Game 2 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros featured a viral incident with one fan running on the field. The incident occurred in the top of the ninth inning as Astros closer Ryan Pressly was warming up on the field. It was not shown...
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
MLB world reacts to Texas Rangers managerial hire

The Texas Rangers haven’t finished above .500 since 2016, which was also the last time they made the MLB Playoffs. As a result, the Rangers were in for a new manager and they hired a three-time World Series champion in the hopes he’ll turn things around. The Rangers...
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
Phillies Outlast Padres to Take 2-1 NLCS Lead

Joe Musgrove was not sharp. But, as he always does, he found a way to grind through long enough to give his team a chance to win. He was just left in for one hitter too many. Musgrove got off to a rocky start, found his groove, then fell victim to one extremely good piece of hitting and one sinking line drive in a 4-2 loss to the Phillies, dropping the Padres in a 2-1 hole in the best-of-7 National League Championship Series.
San Diego Padres Look to Even Series in Game 2 Against Phillies

They say that Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love, and that will be on full display when the Phillies take a 1-0 edge over the Padres into Game 2 of the NLCS. Aaron Nola is set to pitch for the Phils. One of the batters the right-handed ace will face is his older brother, San Diego catcher Austin Nola.
