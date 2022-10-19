ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Las Vegas.

The Virgin Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Cheyenne High School on October 19, 2022, 17:30:00.

Virgin Valley High School
Cheyenne High School
October 19, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Foothill High School soccer team will have a game with Shadow Ridge High School on October 19, 2022, 18:00:00.

Foothill High School
Shadow Ridge High School
October 19, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Cimarron-Memorial High School soccer team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on October 19, 2022, 18:00:00.

Cimarron-Memorial High School
Canyon Springs High School
October 19, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Desert Pines High School soccer team will have a game with Bonanza High School on October 19, 2022, 18:00:00.

Desert Pines High School
Bonanza High School
October 19, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson

There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

‘Granny Basketball’ League Comes To Las Vegas

Look out, kids. Grandma’s got the ball. The ‘Granny Basketball’ League is coming to Las Vegas. And they’re looking for recruits! The league consists of women over the age of 50 who just want to play ball. Currently, their oldest member is 92! The league is playing an exhibition here in Las Vegas in hopes of finding new players to join the league, News3LV reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Station Casinos: ﻿ Fall Moments Package ﻿﻿﻿﻿

Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, Resort Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $20-$50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 3/16/23. Starts: 10/19/22 11:46 AM. Ends: 3/16/23 11:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Terms:. Rates do not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.

Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Ring Magazine

Lightweight phenom Emiliano Vargas signs promotional contract with Top Rank

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 19, 2022) — Lightweight prodigy Emiliano “El General” Vargas, the youngest fighting son of former junior middleweight world champion “Ferocious” Fernando Vargas and one of boxing’s blue-chip talents, has inked a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank. Trained by his father,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First of eight refurbished neon signs makes debut on Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new neon sign is now on display as one of eight refurbished signs to be placed on the world-famous boulevard. The Par-A-Dice Motel sign was placed just north of Oakey Boulevard on Las Vegas Boulevard. The sign was originally located at 2217 Fremont St., for a motel that opened its doors in 1953.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Space Station passes over Las Vegas

Viewing Las Vegas from the air is always a pleasure, viewing it from space is out of this world. Shortly before noon on Friday, the International Space Station passed over the Las Vegas Valley at an altitude of around 250 miles above the earth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

News Alert: Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night last Monday.

Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Information) Pictures: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy