Las Vegas, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Las Vegas.
The Virgin Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Cheyenne High School on October 19, 2022, 17:30:00.
Virgin Valley High School
Cheyenne High School
October 19, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Foothill High School soccer team will have a game with Shadow Ridge High School on October 19, 2022, 18:00:00.
Foothill High School
Shadow Ridge High School
October 19, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Cimarron-Memorial High School soccer team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on October 19, 2022, 18:00:00.
Cimarron-Memorial High School
Canyon Springs High School
October 19, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Desert Pines High School soccer team will have a game with Bonanza High School on October 19, 2022, 18:00:00.
Desert Pines High School
Bonanza High School
October 19, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
