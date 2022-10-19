Las Vegas, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Look out, kids. Grandma’s got the ball. The ‘Granny Basketball’ League is coming to Las Vegas. And they’re looking for recruits! The league consists of women over the age of 50 who just want to play ball. Currently, their oldest member is 92! The league is playing an exhibition here in Las Vegas in hopes of finding new players to join the league, News3LV reported.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO