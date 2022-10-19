Golden State Warriors receive 2022 NBA championship rings: Complete details

The Golden State Warriors are the defending NBA champions once again. Tuesday night, they kicked off the 2022-23 season with one final celebration of last season's championship.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Co. received their 2021-22 NBA championship rings in a ceremony ahead of the season opener vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The rings, from Jason of Beverly Hills, include a number of unique details to commemorate the Warriors' fourth title in eight seasons, and seventh overall.

According to Jason of Beverly Hills, this is the first championship ring that primarily uses yellow diamonds, a choice made because it represents "this organization's golden age."

Here's a closer look at the rings the Warriors received Tuesday night:

The top

The top of the Warriors' 2022 NBA championship ring. Jason of Beverly Hills

The ring, which consists of 16 karats of yellow and white diamonds (16 wins in the playoffs = NBA championship), features the Warriors' logo on top. It also features the player's number.

A piece on the side of the ring can be twisted to reveal a compartment that shows the Larry O'Brien Trophies each player has won.

The top of the Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings, with compartment showing individual trophies won exposed. Jason of Beverly Hills

According to Jason of Beverly Hills, the "43 baguettes in the bridge represent Curry's 43-point performance" in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, a masterclass showing that leveled the series 2-2. The Warriors never lost again.

Additionally, the "0.91 carats of white diamonds on the inner bezel represent the Warriors' 91% home winning percentage in the 2022 playoffs." The Warriors went 11-1 at Chase Center in the playoffs, only dropping Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The sides

One side of the ring features the player's name, the series results on the way to the championship (4-1 over Denver, 4-2 over Memphis, 4-1 over Dallas, 4-2 over Boston) and the Warriors' seven championship trophies. All that is set on a design that mimics the Celtics' parquet floor. The Warriors clinched the championship in Game 6 in Boston.

One side of the Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings. Jason of Beverly Hills

The other side of the ring features "Just Us," a Warriors motto, overtop the interior of the Chase Center, the team's home arena in San Francisco. The "NBA 75" logo was also added to commemorate the title coming in the league's 75th season.

One side of the Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings. Jason of Beverly Hills

Ring ceremony

The Warriors received their rings Tuesday night with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on hand.

During the ceremony, Curry took a moment to spotlight Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who remains imprisoned in Russia, whose 32nd birthday was Tuesday.

How many rings do the Warriors have?

The Warriors franchise has won seven championships overall, two in Philadelphia and five since they moved to the Bay Area (1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022).

What team has the most rings?

That total gives the Warriors the third-most championships in NBA history. The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers lead the way with 17 apiece.

What player has the most rings?

Bill Russell has more NBA championships than any player. He won 11 rings (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969) during his 13-year career with the Boston Celtics. Russell, who died earlier this year at 88 years old , was honored before the Celtics' home opener Tuesday night. His No. 6 is being retired league-wide .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden State Warriors receive 2022 NBA championship rings: Complete details