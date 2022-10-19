ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas police find endangered person

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Jose Parra-Meza, 29, was found after going missing.

Prior to being found, Parra-Meza was last seen Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. close to his home near West Ann Road and Allen Lane.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department Parra-Meza suffers from a diminished mental capacity, schizophrenia, bipolar, has seizures, and has violent tendencies. He is also non-verbal but knows some Spanish.

Parra-Meza is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5'8" and 233 lbs, with a brown hair, hazel eyes, and medium brown complexion, last seen wearing a grayish blue tank top with faded letters on the front, tie dyed green basketball shorts with blue and white stripe, and black sliders as shoes. He left his phone and wallet behind.

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

