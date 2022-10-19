ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

High school football schedules and scores for October 20-21

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week eight of the high school football season starts Thursday, October 20. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, October 20:. Franklin vs Pebble Hills. Deming vs Chaparral. Friday, October 21:. Fort Stockton vs Mountain View. Crane...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

NMSU vs San Jose State game postponed after death of San Jose player

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State University game versus San Jose State University has been postponed after a player for San Jose State was killed in a crash. The player who died was identified as 18-year-old Camdan McWright. Wright was a freshman at San Jose State...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

EPISD considers changing academic calendar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) may possibly change its school year calendar. The school district is asking parents to fill out a short survey online to gather feedback regarding the different school year calendars. The first option, "the intersession calendar," has a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Hospitals of Providence east campus looks to expand trauma care

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence East Campus on Wednesday announced they are seeking a Trauma Level II designation. "Effective November 15, 2022, it will be in active pursuit of Trauma Level II designation to ensure critically injured patients have the access to the specialized care they need in East El Paso," a press release from the hospital read.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces fourth-grade teacher was surprised with a $25,000 check and a special award on Friday. Christopher Nunez, who teaches at Sonoma Elementary, was one of 40 educators in the country to be honored with a Milken Award. Nunez attended an assembly that...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

City provides COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin offering free COVID-19 testing using kiosks across El Paso beginning on Friday. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Chihuahuas Chico nominated for 3 mascot hall fame of awards

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas mascot, Chico, is nominated for three mascot hall of fame awards. Chico is nominated for the minor league choice-greatest community impact award, minor league best in-game routine/skit, and minor league best video skit/short. To vote for Chico click here. :...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Fire Department hosts Halloween safety event for families

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department, along with other organizations, will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event, Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween, will be held at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. on Oct. 29. Families will have...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

East El Paso to get brand new Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Oct. 23

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans continue to surrender pets due to financial hardships

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A pet is becoming harder to own with the continued high prices caused by inflation. Inflation has brought increased prices for pet food, supplies and veterinary care causing owners to surrender their pets to local shelters. A survey by the Special Reports Team at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

TxDOT aims to finish I-10 Widening East Project during start of 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New updates for the I-10 Widening East Project were announced by the Texas Department of Transportation. The project started earlier this year between Eastlake and Horizon. TxDOT spokesperson Lauren Macias-Cervantes said illumination lighting has been installed along three miles of Eastlake and Horizon on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Event celebrates literacy and arts at EPCC's 'literary fiesta'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS) — This year's annual El Paso Community College Literary Fiesta return in-person. The free family event will have different workshops, free books and activities for children of all-ages at the fiesta. The event is a popular one for the community, according to Lorely Ambriz with...
EL PASO, TX

