The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
KFOX 14
Flex of the Night: Pebble Hills running back helps secure win over No. 1 Franklin
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week nine of high school football's Flex of the Night goes to Pebble Hills High School running back Jacob Ledesma. Ledesma, who was huge in the win over Franklin, shrugged off a pair of Cougars and then ran it in for the touchdown. Send...
KFOX 14
High school football schedules and scores for October 20-21
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week eight of the high school football season starts Thursday, October 20. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, October 20:. Franklin vs Pebble Hills. Deming vs Chaparral. Friday, October 21:. Fort Stockton vs Mountain View. Crane...
KFOX 14
The Hospitals of Providence staff reunite with NICU grads for Halloween fun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Children’s Hospital invited families and babies who have had a stay in the NICU back for some Halloween fun. NICU grads were reunited with their NICU nurses and healthcare providers who cared for them while in they were in the hospital.
KFOX 14
NMSU vs San Jose State game postponed after death of San Jose player
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State University game versus San Jose State University has been postponed after a player for San Jose State was killed in a crash. The player who died was identified as 18-year-old Camdan McWright. Wright was a freshman at San Jose State...
KFOX 14
EPISD considers changing academic calendar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) may possibly change its school year calendar. The school district is asking parents to fill out a short survey online to gather feedback regarding the different school year calendars. The first option, "the intersession calendar," has a...
KFOX 14
Hospitals of Providence east campus looks to expand trauma care
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence East Campus on Wednesday announced they are seeking a Trauma Level II designation. "Effective November 15, 2022, it will be in active pursuit of Trauma Level II designation to ensure critically injured patients have the access to the specialized care they need in East El Paso," a press release from the hospital read.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces fourth-grade teacher was surprised with a $25,000 check and a special award on Friday. Christopher Nunez, who teaches at Sonoma Elementary, was one of 40 educators in the country to be honored with a Milken Award. Nunez attended an assembly that...
KFOX 14
5 vehicles including 2 semitrucks causes closure of all lanes on I-10 east at Brown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 east at Brown are closed due to a crash Friday night. The crash involves five vehicles including two semitrucks. Officials said two people are being treated at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
KFOX 14
City provides COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin offering free COVID-19 testing using kiosks across El Paso beginning on Friday. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have...
KFOX 14
Harmony School of Science students send Halloween cards to troops stationed in Europe
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students at Harmony School of Science got into the Halloween spirit by sending cards to troops stationed in Europe. The school mailed out roughly 600 student-created Halloween cards to the 127th Aviation Support Battalion as they serve on their European Rotation in Germany, Latvia, and Poland.
KFOX 14
Services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano take place in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Family and friends gathered Friday in Socorro for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano. Arellano's body was brought to El Paso Thursday after funeral services were held in Richardson, Texas. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by...
KFOX 14
El Paso Chihuahuas Chico nominated for 3 mascot hall fame of awards
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas mascot, Chico, is nominated for three mascot hall of fame awards. Chico is nominated for the minor league choice-greatest community impact award, minor league best in-game routine/skit, and minor league best video skit/short. To vote for Chico click here. :...
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire Department hosts Halloween safety event for families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department, along with other organizations, will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event, Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween, will be held at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. on Oct. 29. Families will have...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro driver who crashed into east El Paso home had prior verbal warnings, suspension
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New video obtained by KFOX14 Investigates shows the moments leading up to a Sun Metro bus being crashed into an east El Paso home in February 2021. According to the employee's disciplinary record, the driver had been given three previous warnings and been suspended prior to the crash at a home on Anise Drive near Montwood Drive.
KFOX 14
East El Paso to get brand new Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
KFOX 14
Fallen Dallas police officer's twin brother speaks about El Paso native Jacob Arellano
RICHARDSON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Funeral Mass for Jacob Arellano, a police officer from Dallas Police Department killed last week, happened in Richardson, Texas Wednesday morning. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was from...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Oct. 23
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans continue to surrender pets due to financial hardships
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A pet is becoming harder to own with the continued high prices caused by inflation. Inflation has brought increased prices for pet food, supplies and veterinary care causing owners to surrender their pets to local shelters. A survey by the Special Reports Team at...
KFOX 14
TxDOT aims to finish I-10 Widening East Project during start of 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New updates for the I-10 Widening East Project were announced by the Texas Department of Transportation. The project started earlier this year between Eastlake and Horizon. TxDOT spokesperson Lauren Macias-Cervantes said illumination lighting has been installed along three miles of Eastlake and Horizon on...
KFOX 14
Event celebrates literacy and arts at EPCC's 'literary fiesta'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS) — This year's annual El Paso Community College Literary Fiesta return in-person. The free family event will have different workshops, free books and activities for children of all-ages at the fiesta. The event is a popular one for the community, according to Lorely Ambriz with...
