Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Ryle vs. Simon Kenton in Saturday High School Rivals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ryle Raiders meet the Simon Kenton Pioneers on Saturday High School Rivals, presented by First Star Logistics. The game will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. on CW Cincinnati. This is the fifth of five televised games this season. Ryle, which has won two straight, enters...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

Slain youth football coach remembered with balloon release

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - About 100 people gathered Wednesday evening at the field where a youth football coach coached for a balloon release in his honor. The Trojan Black team had just finished practice Tuesday night outside College Hill Town Hall when someone shot Jermaine Knox, 37, as well as another youth coach. The other coach survived their injuries, although police have not provided an update on their condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Symphony Orchesta launches streaming app

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can now take the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra with you on the go. Friday the symphony announced a partnership with the streaming app Idagio. Full length concerts and singles by the CSO are available. The symphony's president says people from all around the world tune in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati. Downtown-based Kroger (NYSE: KR) launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CVG announces it's adding a new airline with two destinations

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good news for local travelers. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will add a new airline early next year. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it is starting service to San Francisco and Charleston, South Carolina on February 8. Initially, Breeze will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with plans to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Lightning the sloth is expecting a baby at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its two-toed sloth, Lightning, is expecting a baby this summer with longtime zoo resident, Moe. Scientists from the Zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) have been performing ultrasounds on Lightning regularly and an ultrasound this week showed significant growth and movement, according to the zoo.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fall Fest at 7 Hills Church

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Make memories with the people you love the most this Sunday. Fall Fest is happening at a 7 Hills Church location near you. There will be a petting zoo, carnival games, pumpkins, hot chocolate, and more. The best part? It's free. Fall Fest will take place following...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man shot, injured during robbery in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - One man was hospitalized after a shooting in Carthage. Police say it happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Vine and 68th streets. Officers say the man was robbed and shot. He was in serious but stable condition at UC Medical Center. No word on any possible...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
LEBANON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Coffee Festival at Music Hall will feature a latte art throwdown

CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- The 5th annual Cincinnati Coffee Festival is back October 22 and 23. There will be more than 50 vendors set up at Cincinnati Music Hall. If you love coffee or tea, there will be hundreds of free tastings of coffee and tea, pastries, chocolates, and savory foods. There will also be live music, latte art demonstrations, and a latte art throwdown.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local man faces charges after SWAT situation

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested after SWAT was called Wednesday afternoon. Eric Duff, 33, is charged with felonious assault, unlawful restraint and inducing panic, according to court documents. Police say he barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out after firing shots into a vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigate West End shooting

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Has the COVID-19 pandemic made us lazier?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New data shows we are not working as hard as we were before COVID-19 took over the world, and it could impact our mental health, and the economy. We've all, it appears, taken a bit of a mental health hit following from the pandemic -- so much so, that business health specialists say it's having an impact on how productive we are throughout the day.
CINCINNATI, OH

