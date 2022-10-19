Read full article on original website
Muskie Madness kicks off, offers first look at XU's basketball teams
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's time to get a first look at this year's Xavier basketball teams. Musketeer Madness kicked off Friday at the Cintas Center. The men's basketball team will scrimmage and the women's team will compete in a 3 point shooting challenge. The fan fest is scheduled on the...
Ryle vs. Simon Kenton in Saturday High School Rivals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ryle Raiders meet the Simon Kenton Pioneers on Saturday High School Rivals, presented by First Star Logistics. The game will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. on CW Cincinnati. This is the fifth of five televised games this season. Ryle, which has won two straight, enters...
Slain youth football coach remembered with balloon release
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - About 100 people gathered Wednesday evening at the field where a youth football coach coached for a balloon release in his honor. The Trojan Black team had just finished practice Tuesday night outside College Hill Town Hall when someone shot Jermaine Knox, 37, as well as another youth coach. The other coach survived their injuries, although police have not provided an update on their condition.
Agave & Rye participating in Cincinnati Taco Week through Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A citywide celebration of tacos runs through October 23. Select restaurants around the Tri-State are offering $2 tacos as part of Cincinnati Taco Week. Johnny Mendoza, manager of Agave and Rye shares details of what's available.
Brazilian guitarist to join Phil DeGreg Trio for 'Samba Jazz'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The amazing Brazilian jazz guitarist Bruno Mangueira and the Phil Degreg Trio are taking part in a special concert coming up on October 23 at the First Unitarian Church in Avondale. First, they performed live on Good Morning Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Symphony Orchesta launches streaming app
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can now take the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra with you on the go. Friday the symphony announced a partnership with the streaming app Idagio. Full length concerts and singles by the CSO are available. The symphony's president says people from all around the world tune in the...
Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati. Downtown-based Kroger (NYSE: KR) launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
CVG announces it's adding a new airline with two destinations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good news for local travelers. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will add a new airline early next year. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it is starting service to San Francisco and Charleston, South Carolina on February 8. Initially, Breeze will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with plans to...
Lightning the sloth is expecting a baby at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its two-toed sloth, Lightning, is expecting a baby this summer with longtime zoo resident, Moe. Scientists from the Zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) have been performing ultrasounds on Lightning regularly and an ultrasound this week showed significant growth and movement, according to the zoo.
Fall Fest at 7 Hills Church
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Make memories with the people you love the most this Sunday. Fall Fest is happening at a 7 Hills Church location near you. There will be a petting zoo, carnival games, pumpkins, hot chocolate, and more. The best part? It's free. Fall Fest will take place following...
Man shot, injured during robbery in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - One man was hospitalized after a shooting in Carthage. Police say it happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Vine and 68th streets. Officers say the man was robbed and shot. He was in serious but stable condition at UC Medical Center. No word on any possible...
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
Miami Valley Gaming employee with a disability awarded employee of the quarter
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which celebrates the contributions workers with disabilities add to a workplace. Behind the colorful slot machines at Miami Valley Gaming, you will find standout employee, Michael Stacy. “I smile every day I come in,” Stacy said. “I'm happy....
Cincinnati Coffee Festival at Music Hall will feature a latte art throwdown
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- The 5th annual Cincinnati Coffee Festival is back October 22 and 23. There will be more than 50 vendors set up at Cincinnati Music Hall. If you love coffee or tea, there will be hundreds of free tastings of coffee and tea, pastries, chocolates, and savory foods. There will also be live music, latte art demonstrations, and a latte art throwdown.
Local man faces charges after SWAT situation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested after SWAT was called Wednesday afternoon. Eric Duff, 33, is charged with felonious assault, unlawful restraint and inducing panic, according to court documents. Police say he barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out after firing shots into a vehicle...
Police investigate West End shooting
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic made us lazier?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New data shows we are not working as hard as we were before COVID-19 took over the world, and it could impact our mental health, and the economy. We've all, it appears, taken a bit of a mental health hit following from the pandemic -- so much so, that business health specialists say it's having an impact on how productive we are throughout the day.
Local mom claims CPS contracted school bus never dropped child off at bus stop
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Davasia Amor described waiting hours for her five-year-old son Cartier to get off the bus last Thursday. Cincinnati Public Schools requires parents to be at the stop to get their young students. "I sat out here,” Amor said. “I sat our here no bus ever showed up...
Local experts say not to panic over study showing link between gas stoves, carcinogens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cancer-causing chemicals could be leaking from gas stoves, even when they are turned off. That is what researchers found in a study of homes across different parts of California. While it cannot be said for certain, it is a problem that could stretch beyond the Golden State.
Winter is coming: How to tell the difference between COVID-19, the flu, and RSV
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The season of sickness has begun. Three common winter illnesses are now on the rise. Doctors are seeing a surge in several viruses as we head into the cooler months. So, if you are feeling sick, here's how to separate a few of the symptoms of COVID-19,the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
