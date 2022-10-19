ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast. We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road. While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins. "I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said. He says San Diego is a...
Philly Frank's Steaks owner secretly rooting Padres!

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Just about everywhere you go in San Diego County people are rooting for the Padres, except for one. In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Marcos to visit Philly Frank's Steaks. Philadelphia may be the City of Brotherly Love, but they are the enemy this week. I thought why not make a fuss as I walked in the cheesesteak shop chanting, "Here we go Padres, here we go Padres!"
Collegeville Italian Bakery serving up Phillies themed treats

COLLEGEVILLE, PA. (CBS) -- There's wings, pizza and pretzels, but you got to have some sweets in there. CBS3 visited Collegeville Italian Bakery where they are baking up a number of Phillies-themed sweets.Tomato pies are selling straight out of the oven and Phillies fans can't get enough.  At Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County, it's known for its famous pizza and fresh baked goods.  "Collegeville Italian Bakery, I've been coming here for probably 20 years," Charles Burger said.  The bakery has been bringing families together for nearly 30 years. And on days like these, they do things with a Philly...
Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
Boathouse Sports Expands Thanks to This Bryn Mawr Native

Can Bryn Mawr native John Strotbeck turn his rowing apparel company Boathouse Sports into a household name?. John Strotbeck has a history of relentless commitment. Take the 1984 Olympics. Standing in the tunnel in the Los Angeles Coliseum, with Michael Jordan right behind him, he decided in that moment that he would quit his job and train to win a gold medal four years later in Seoul.
16 Museum Secrets in Greater Philadelphia

Overlooked treasures, tours and free entry, events and opportunities at some of Philly’s best-known sights... With so much on offer at the famous museums and gardens of the Philadelphia region, it’s easy to miss some very cool opportunities. Even insiders can’t keep up with all of the behind-the-scenes...
These 7 Padres Bars in San Diego Are Total Home Runs

Throw On Your Jersey and Head to These Local Bars for Some Playoff Madness. “Beat LA” was a prayer-turned-chant—a chant heard echoing and spreading from Petco Park to Gaslamp bars, to terraces in Little Italy and North County watering holes. The chant reverberated across San Diego county, infecting everyone who heard it with hope and joy. San Diego spent 34 yellow towel-waving minutes asking LA, “Who’s your padre?”
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
4 places to grab lunch under $15 in Philadelphia

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $15 or less. Dim Sum GardenWhat's on the menu: Opened in 2013, Dim Sum Garden serves traditional Shanghainese dishes, boba tea and smoothies. Cost: Dumplings (starting at $8), noodle dishes (starting at $10), fried rice (starting at $13), chicken, pork, and beef entrees (starting at $15)Address: 1020 Race St.Hours: 11am-10pm dailyLos Potrillos 2What's on the menu: A family-owned Mexican restaurant, Los Potrillos' menu spans everything from birria to tamales.Cost: Empanadas ($4), tamales ($4), 3 tacos ($12),...
