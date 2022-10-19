Colorado Springs, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Has it been harder for you to get to school lately? A lot of traffic creating long lines into either the academic or athletic lots? Or, maybe it’s even hard for you to get out of your own neighborhood without getting stuck behind a construction truck or seeing a “New Houses Coming Soon” sign. If your answer was “yes” to any of these questions then you have seen the signs of vast construction and expansion developing in Monument’s community, especially near Palmer Ridge High School.

MONUMENT, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO