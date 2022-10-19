ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Thomas, Rapini talk laws, integrity in CT Secretary of State debate

By Andrew Brown
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkBs2_0ieLlBoS00

The two leading candidates vying to become Connecticut’s next Secretary of the State, Democrat Stephanie Thomas and Republican Dominic Rapini, met Tuesday night to debate how the state operates its elections and how voters can access the ballot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QMFZ_0ieLlBoS00

2022 Election

The meeting offered a clear picture of the differences between the two campaigns and their beliefs on early voting, absentee ballots, voter identification laws and the size and scope of voter fraud in Connecticut.

The two candidates agreed on a few issues, such as the need to update the technology that the state uses to manage its elections and to provide support and training to local election officials in municipalities.

But there was little overlap beyond those points.

Many of the differences between the two candidates came down to how they view the current election systems and the role of the Secretary of the State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDmb5_0ieLlBoS00
Republican Secretary of the State candidate Dominic Rapini makes his closing remarks during a debate with Democrat Stephanie Thomas at the University of Hartford’s Lincoln Theater Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Mark Mirko / CT Public

Rapini’s primary objective is “election integrity,” he said. And he repeatedly argued during the debate that there was a “culture of fraud” in Connecticut elections, singling out Connecticut cities such as Bridgeport.

Meanwhile, Thomas said she views the duties of the statewide office as expanding voting accessibility and ensuring that no policy depresses voter participation.

The clearest example of those competing world views came during exchange over the issue of voter fraud and how prevalent it is in Connecticut.

Rapini, who previously served as the chairman of a group called Fight Voter Fraud Inc., pointed to a recent conviction of a local Democratic chairman in Stamford, who was found guilty of signing and submitting absentee ballot applications for people without their knowledge.

That case was held up by Rapini as an example of the “culture of fraud” that he continued to cite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfpI9_0ieLlBoS00
Secretary of the State candidate Democrat Stephanie Thomas makes her closing remarks during a debate with Republican Dominic Rapini at the University of Hartford’s Lincoln Theater Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Mark Mirko / CT Public

In response, Thomas recognized the case, but she criticized Rapini for using those types of cases to argue that the larger election system is rigged.

She accused Rapini of “taking a germ of truth and stretching it to create harm and a loss of faith” in the entire election system.

The cases of voter fraud, Thomas added, are a small subset of the millions of votes that are cast in state elections.

Thomas, a Norwalk resident who serves in the state legislature, said she would rather focus her attention on driving up the state’s voter turnout numbers.

As part of that, she announced her support for an upcoming ballot referendum, which would give the General Assembly the ability to add in-person early voting in upcoming elections.

And she said she would be ready to introduce the required legislation in January, if voters pass the referendum this November.

“I’m a big fan of early voting,” Thomas said.

Rapini, on the other hand, labeled the upcoming referendum for early voting a “blank check” — something that other Republican lawmakers also claimed this year as they sought to prevent the referendum from making it onto this year’s general election ballot.

As he has in the past, Rapini continued to argue that allowing early in-person voting in Connecticut would become an “unfunded mandate” on town clerks and registrars of voters, who run the local election systems.

“I do not think early voting is right for Connecticut,” Rapini said.

“This is not where I want to put our money,” he added.

Thomas, for her part, recognized there was a cost to Connecticut joining at least 46 other states in adopting early in-person voting, but she argued the money and time needed to implement those systems were worth it in order to make it easier for people to cast a ballot.

The candidates also held opposite views on whether the state needs a new voter identification law.

Rapini has made a strict voter identification law a central pillar of his campaign.

“Voter ID, and particularly government ID, is fundamental to our democracy,” Rapini said as he kicked off the debate. “It’s fundamental to a functioning society. I think the thought of us not having voter ID is ludicrous.”

“I don’t know why it isn’t a no brainer,” he added.

Currently, election workers in Connecticut ask people to present a driver’s license or other form of identification when they show up to the polls. But state law also allows for people without such identification to sign an affidavit instead.

Thomas said she believes that the current law works, and she argued that mandating a tight government identification requirement was a “solution in search of a problem.”

Comments / 0

Related
hk-now.com

Election 2022/Bob Stefanowski (R) Candidate for Governor

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

Union Officials Sweep Connecticut Communist Awards

The Connecticut People’s World Committee, a progressive and socialist advocacy organization, will honor members of various unions at its annual People’s World Amistad Awards, Dec. 10. The awardees represent the “kind of unity, solidarity and vision needed to build the movement that can transform our country to put people, peace and planet before profits.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut

The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut

(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Candidates Disagree Over Security of Connecticut’s Elections

The Democratic and Republican candidates for Secretary of the State clashed Tuesday on the security of Connecticut’s election system, whether to ID voters at the polls and whether voter fraud is a problem. The rescheduled debate was sponsored by the League of Women Voters and CPTV. “Government ID is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
insideedition.com

Connecticut Hospital Calls in National Guard to Help With RSV Epidemic

Worried parents are taking to social media to warn other parents about the RSV epidemic sweeping the nation. Over the last month, cases doubled in 26 states and it’s putting a big strain on hospitals. Seventy-five percent of pediatric beds in the U.S. are filled with RSV patients. At Connecticut Children's Hospital, they've called in the National Guard to help. Doctors are now warning everyone to brace themselves for a triple whammy this winter, which is a combination of RSV, the flu and COVID-19.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy