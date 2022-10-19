Read full article on original website
West College Street reopens in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - West College Street in downtown Enterprise has re-opened after being closed over the course of the week in the aftermath of Sunday’s fire. According to a release from the city, the sidewalk along a portion of Main Street will remain blocked off at this time. Those walking through the area are advised to use the designated path, which is marked with cones and barricades, and to only cross in designated crosswalks.
Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins. Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing. Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block...
Water fight! Where did Dothan’s tower place?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The results are in. The water tank at Water World won fourth place in the Tnemec Tank of the Tank contest. There were 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the vote of the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer...
Two arrested, one at large in connection with early week Geneva robbery
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week. According to information released by Geneva Police on Friday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of East Promenade Avenue. Two victims reported that two black males entered the residence, robbed them at gunpoint, and fired a gunshot into their furniture after one of the victims attempted to grab a gun. The suspect then fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
Shelby County @ Rehobeth | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Shelby County takes on Rehobeth.
Dothan non-profits join forces for domestic violence awareness month
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass non-profits are teaming up to provide resources for domestic violence victims. House of Ruth and The Exchange Center trained their employees to help victims and their families. “When people live in basically a war zone within their own home and children grow up in basically...
Daleville city school superintendent turns in her resignation notice
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—For nearly a decade, Debbie Gaydos has owned and operateS “Shopaholic”, a women’s clothing boutique. Although she didn’t suffer any damage in Sunday morning’s Downtown Enterprise fire, she is just a few doors down from the “devastation”. Gaydos says they are one “Big family”. When someone hurts’, fellow businesses come to their aid.
Northside Methodist @ Ashford | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Northside Methodist takes on Ashford.
Four-vehicle crash in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan 911 has dispatched Dothan Police, Dothan Fire, and Pilcher Ambulance to a four-vehicle crash on Montgomery Highway and Westgate Parkway. One of the drivers had a medical issue, causing him to pass out. The driver swerved and hit another car, causing the pile-up. One vehicle was pulling a trailer.
Eufaula @ Early County | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Eufaula takes on Early County.
Geneva County @ Cottonwood | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Geneva County takes on Cottonwood.
Miss Elba named second runner up at Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy was named 2nd Runner Up in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant, held last Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, in Dothan, Ala. She also was in the ‘Top 5’ for the categories of verbal communications, stage presence/gown, and interview. Also, Miss New Brockton Taylor Williams was in the ‘Top 5’ for the Knowledge of Peanuts category, and Miss Zion Chapel Ella Jordan Saunders received the Brittany Shepherd Pugh Legacy Scholarship award.
House of Ruth Dothan in urgent need of cold weather donations
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - House of Ruth Inc. Dothan is in urgent need of donations in light of the cold weather. Clothes donations may be gently used. Infant and Children’s Cold Medicine such as Motrin and Tylenol (new unopened and not expired) Infant and Children’s Vicks Vapor Rub.
Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends | 10/20/22
Bullock County @ Slocomb | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Bullock County takes on Slocomb.
Two arrests made in Geneva robbery, one at large, GPD
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— After an investigation into a Wednesday Geneva robbery, two suspects were arrested and one is still at large, according to the Geneva Police Department. On Wednesday, October 16, Geneva Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 Block of East Promenade Avenue. According to GPD,...
Mental exam delays trial on charges man went on violent rampage, stole police car
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Incomplete mental evaluation results have delayed a suspect’s trial involving a Dothan rampage last year. Jeffrey Michael Stewart, 43 of Jakin, Georgia, was ordered in February to undergo a battery of examinations though court records do not reveal when those tests were conducted. He had...
New Brockton @ Headland | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as New Brockton takes on Headland.
Massive Wednesday structure fire north of Slocomb
