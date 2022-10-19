ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

West College Street reopens in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - West College Street in downtown Enterprise has re-opened after being closed over the course of the week in the aftermath of Sunday’s fire. According to a release from the city, the sidewalk along a portion of Main Street will remain blocked off at this time. Those walking through the area are advised to use the designated path, which is marked with cones and barricades, and to only cross in designated crosswalks.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins. Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing. Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wdhn.com

Water fight! Where did Dothan’s tower place?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The results are in. The water tank at Water World won fourth place in the Tnemec Tank of the Tank contest. There were 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the vote of the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two arrested, one at large in connection with early week Geneva robbery

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week. According to information released by Geneva Police on Friday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of East Promenade Avenue. Two victims reported that two black males entered the residence, robbed them at gunpoint, and fired a gunshot into their furniture after one of the victims attempted to grab a gun. The suspect then fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Shelby County @ Rehobeth | 2022 Week 9

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Shelby County takes on Rehobeth. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan non-profits join forces for domestic violence awareness month

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass non-profits are teaming up to provide resources for domestic violence victims. House of Ruth and The Exchange Center trained their employees to help victims and their families. “When people live in basically a war zone within their own home and children grow up in basically...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Daleville city school superintendent turns in her resignation notice

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—For nearly a decade, Debbie Gaydos has owned and operateS “Shopaholic”, a women’s clothing boutique. Although she didn’t suffer any damage in Sunday morning’s Downtown Enterprise fire, she is just a few doors down from the “devastation”. Gaydos says they are one “Big family”. When someone hurts’, fellow businesses come to their aid.
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Northside Methodist @ Ashford | 2022 Week 9

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Northside Methodist takes on Ashford. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ASHFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Four-vehicle crash in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan 911 has dispatched Dothan Police, Dothan Fire, and Pilcher Ambulance to a four-vehicle crash on Montgomery Highway and Westgate Parkway. One of the drivers had a medical issue, causing him to pass out. The driver swerved and hit another car, causing the pile-up. One vehicle was pulling a trailer.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Eufaula @ Early County | 2022 Week 9

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Eufaula takes on Early County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva County @ Cottonwood | 2022 Week 9

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Geneva County takes on Cottonwood. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
elba-clipper.com

Miss Elba named second runner up at Miss National Peanut Festival

Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy was named 2nd Runner Up in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant, held last Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, in Dothan, Ala. She also was in the ‘Top 5’ for the categories of verbal communications, stage presence/gown, and interview. Also, Miss New Brockton Taylor Williams was in the ‘Top 5’ for the Knowledge of Peanuts category, and Miss Zion Chapel Ella Jordan Saunders received the Brittany Shepherd Pugh Legacy Scholarship award.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

House of Ruth Dothan in urgent need of cold weather donations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - House of Ruth Inc. Dothan is in urgent need of donations in light of the cold weather. Clothes donations may be gently used. Infant and Children’s Cold Medicine such as Motrin and Tylenol (new unopened and not expired) Infant and Children’s Vicks Vapor Rub.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert

A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead. Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success. Updated: 2 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success. Updated: 4...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends | 10/20/22

A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead. Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success. Updated: 3 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success. Geneva Police...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Bullock County @ Slocomb | 2022 Week 9

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Bullock County takes on Slocomb. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Two arrests made in Geneva robbery, one at large, GPD

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— After an investigation into a Wednesday Geneva robbery, two suspects were arrested and one is still at large, according to the Geneva Police Department. On Wednesday, October 16, Geneva Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 Block of East Promenade Avenue. According to GPD,...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

New Brockton @ Headland | 2022 Week 9

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as New Brockton takes on Headland. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Massive Wednesday structure fire north of Slocomb

Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports...
SLOCOMB, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy