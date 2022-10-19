ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima, AZ

Pima Animal Care Center receiving dogs after hoarder case

By Marcos Icahuate
 3 days ago
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is in need of help clearing the shelter.

A recent hoarding case is having the center take in at least 13 more dogs, on top of the 30 to 40 dogs it takes in daily.

"Taking in an additional 13 dogs in addition to the 30 to 40 stray dogs that come in every day really puts us in a kind of precarious position because we do already have 530 dogs in the shelter we definitely need to get as many as we can adopted or fostered out," says Kayleigh Murdock of the PACC.

