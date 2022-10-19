ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

She Serves: Ohio State grad helping soldiers prioritize mental health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Physical health is important in our armed forces and so is mental health. There’s a continued push to break the stigma of soldiers asking for help. One of the leaders in that area is a graduate of the Ohio State University and actually made the decision to join the military while standing in The Shoe on a Buckeye football Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Surge in pediatric respiratory illness straining resources at hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Children's hospitals across the country are running out of space because of a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus is no exception. "We are busy over in the in-patient side," NCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rustin Morse said. "Our ICUs...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Plenty of Halloween and fall activities to do in Ohio

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Spooky season is all around us and fall brings about all sorts of activities and events in the Buckeye state. Matt MacLaren, director of Ohio Find It Here, shares the unique attractions in Ohio. Festivities include HighBall Halloween, Cedar Point's HalloWeekends, the Hudson Haunted House...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

2022 Voters' guide: Ohio

Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio reports over 11,000 COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported over 11,000 COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, Ohio has reported 11,097 cases, 422 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 27 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 74 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 8,535 new COVID-19 cases...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Big Walnut board of education works on policy to arm teachers at school

SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the first school districts in the state is introducing policy changes to allow teachers to carry guns in their buildings. Big Walnut in Delaware County is in the process of opting in on a state law passed in June that reduced training requirements to carry concealed weapons at school.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
COLUMBUS, OH

