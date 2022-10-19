Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos celebrates one month since opening, employees give insight into menu itemsThe Lantern
Football: Brown among 14 Buckeyes on pregame status report ahead of Iowa matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lower Olentangy Trail to remain closed until January for Cannon Drive Relocation ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio Department of Health makes statement on CDC’s COVID shot recommendation for school children
After questions and confusion Thursday among some parents regarding CDC's new recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine for the school children, the Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff further cleared things up.
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Ohio State grad helping soldiers prioritize mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Physical health is important in our armed forces and so is mental health. There’s a continued push to break the stigma of soldiers asking for help. One of the leaders in that area is a graduate of the Ohio State University and actually made the decision to join the military while standing in The Shoe on a Buckeye football Saturday.
myfox28columbus.com
Surge in pediatric respiratory illness straining resources at hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Children's hospitals across the country are running out of space because of a surge in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus is no exception. "We are busy over in the in-patient side," NCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rustin Morse said. "Our ICUs...
alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school teacher Anne Fry. She lives...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Education Association investigating members who worked during 3-day strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association's Board of Governors voted Thursday to investigate members who may have crossed the picket line and worked during the union's three-day strike in August. In a letter sent to members obtained by ABC 6/FOX 28, CEA President John Coneglio said the...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone
After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio's latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite.
WATCH: Ohio Department of Health provides update on coronavirus
The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference on Thursday to provide an update on coronavirus in the state.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools hosting job fair Thursday for variety of positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools is holding a job fair Thursday as it looks to fill a variety of positions. The CCS event is on the campus of Columbus State Community College at the Center for Technology and Learning located at 290 Cleveland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Questions arise surrounding backgrounds of some lateral Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police currently has about 1,800 officers on the streets which is about 180 less than they are budgeted. One way the city is working to help bolster staffing levels is to accept transfers from other departments. A class of 10 laterals graduated from a shortened academy program last week.
Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
myfox28columbus.com
The ABC 6 Toys for Tots campaign includes virtual wish list and in-person donation drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ABC 6 and FOX 28 Toys for Tots Drive is the largest toy collection campaign in Central Ohio, and it just got bigger for 2022. New this holiday season, the toy collection map is expanding its footprint to serve six counties: Franklin, Fairfield, Licking, Hocking, Perry and Pickaway counties.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio GOP candidate defends ‘Jew you down’ comment by saying Jews have ‘solid money principles’
(JTA) – Facing criticism about her use in 2014 of the antisemitic phrase “Jew you down,” the Republican nominee for a competitive state Senate seat in Ohio this week said she was just trying to praise Jews’ frugality. Michele Reynolds, a business owner and former public...
myfox28columbus.com
Plenty of Halloween and fall activities to do in Ohio
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Spooky season is all around us and fall brings about all sorts of activities and events in the Buckeye state. Matt MacLaren, director of Ohio Find It Here, shares the unique attractions in Ohio. Festivities include HighBall Halloween, Cedar Point's HalloWeekends, the Hudson Haunted House...
2022 Voters' guide: Ohio
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio reports over 11,000 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported over 11,000 COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, Ohio has reported 11,097 cases, 422 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 27 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 74 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 8,535 new COVID-19 cases...
Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
myfox28columbus.com
Non-profit Create Happy Moments brings joy to children through costume drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ever wonder what you can do with your old Halloween costumes? Well, how about putting a smile on a child's face. Create Happy Moments President and Founder Mayra Betances and Secretary of the Board Lizeth Espinosa talk more about the good cause. The non-profit promotes...
myfox28columbus.com
Big Walnut board of education works on policy to arm teachers at school
SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the first school districts in the state is introducing policy changes to allow teachers to carry guns in their buildings. Big Walnut in Delaware County is in the process of opting in on a state law passed in June that reduced training requirements to carry concealed weapons at school.
myfox28columbus.com
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
Comments / 0