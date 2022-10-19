ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Week 8 showdown at LSU

When No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0 overall, 3-0 in SEC play) aims to remain undefeated after its Week 8 showdown at LSU (5-2 overall, 3-1), it’s going to be doing so with plenty of drip. Ole Miss revealed the uniform combination for the clash against LSU and it’ll be...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for Auburn? Paul Finebaum weighs in

ESPN/SEC Network analyst/personality Paul Finebaum was a guest on the Saturday Down South podcast and had some very interesting things to see about the soon-to-be-open Auburn job. When asked if he believes that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would be interested in a move to Auburn, Finebaum said he...
OXFORD, MS
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Ole Miss

It’s going to be an exciting Saturday in Tiger Stadium as LSU welcomes the SEC West’s last undefeated team to town. Here to explain to us what exactly is happening at Ole Miss is Red Cup Rebellion’s One Man To Beat. This Q&A isn’t for X’s and O’s, it’s for having real fun.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial

Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
OXFORD, MS
225batonrouge.com

Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday

The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures

On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelocalvoice.net

Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE

