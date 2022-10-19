Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State
For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season. He...
Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response to Lakers-Warriors game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors tipped off the NBA season on Tuesday night, but Kawhi Leonard was not watching. Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers star was in San Diego watching the Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. Leonard and the Clippers held practice on...
Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs
Damion Lee stole headlines for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night as the 29-year-old shooting guard knocked down an epic game-winner against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs actually had control of this game in the first half, only for the Suns to mount a mind-blowing comeback after the break. DAMION LEE CALLED […] The post Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James sends heartfelt message amid passing of NBA referee Tony Brown at 55
The basketball world received some sad news on Thursday after it was reported that NBA veteran referee Tony Brown passed away at the age of 55 following a lengthy bout against Cancer. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James caught wind of the news, and he was quick to send his heartfelt message for Brown.
Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center
Klay Thompson gets real on Jordan Poole and Draymond Green's value to the Warriors.
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy During Twitter Live: "She Is So Hot And Beautiful"
Taylor Rooks delighted fans with his social media presence during 2022-23 NBA opening night.
Sixers star James Harden’s 3-word reaction to Young Thug’s championship message from jail
James Harden received some words of encouragement from a rather unusual source on Tuesday ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Boston Celtics. Atlanta rapper Young Thug reached out to Harden via Twitter to encourage him to “get the ring this year,” to which Harden dropped a three-word response on Wednesday morning after the loss in Boston.
NBA Twitter puts Sixers star Joel Embiid on blast over putrid showing vs. Bucks
It’s just been two games but already, things are looking bleak for the Philadelphia 76ers. This is after the Sixers suffered their second straight loss on Thursday night. This time around, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks who handed Philly another disappointing loss, 90-88. Joel Embiid did...
Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have bigger problems on their hands than a 0-2 start
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could have a season-long problem on their hands after the revelation of an injury
thecomeback.com
Kyrie Irving has blunt message for Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn Nets‘ season-opening game did not go according to plan on Wednesday night as the team fell to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 130-108. While the team looked rusty and struggled in several areas, one issue in the game was Ben Simmons, who fouled out after scoring just four points in the game, and Kyrie Irving wasn’t happy about it.
Lakers Twitter in shambles over Russell Westbrook’s 0-11 debacle vs. Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to keep it close against their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, on Thursday night. In the end, however, it was the Clippers who escaped with a victory in the Crypto.com Arena, 103-97. Russell Westbrook got the start for the Lakers in this one,...
‘Flush it down the toilet’: LeBron James sends message to Russell Westbrook after 0-of-11 debacle
There were a lot of problem areas that stand out when looking at the Los Angeles Lakers’ box score against the Clippers on Thursday. One that jumps off the page is Russell Westbrook’s goose egg in the field goals department. LeBron James was asked about Westbrook’s futile offensive performance during the postgame presser.
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns
As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
‘He was trying to butter me up’: Brandon Ingram calls out Kevin Durant after Pelicans win vs. Nets
New Orleans Pelicans scoring machine Brandon Ingram has always been compared with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Both are lengthy bucket-getters who can be unstoppable when they get it going. Before Wednesday night’s showdown between the Pelicans and the Nets, Durant even heaped some praises at Brandon Ingram, though, the latter was not really buying […] The post ‘He was trying to butter me up’: Brandon Ingram calls out Kevin Durant after Pelicans win vs. Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets
Several Brooklyn Nets players spoke throughout training camp about shedding the team’s “soft” reputation from last season. But “soft” was an accurate description of the Nets in their season opener Wednesday night. The Nets were manhandled by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 before a home crowd of 18,000. Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 61-39 and […] The post ‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is a grown man’s league’: Kyrie Irving sounds off after Nets get thumped by Zion Williamson, Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets had a tremendous opportunity on Wednesday night to turn a page on what has been a drama-laden offseason for them. A home win over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans would have been a great way to kick things off, but unfortunately for them, disaster struck. It was Zion and Co. […] The post ‘This is a grown man’s league’: Kyrie Irving sounds off after Nets get thumped by Zion Williamson, Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You’re going to regret that’: Stephen A Smith flabbergasted by JJ Redick’s hot take on Kevin Durant, Nets
At this point, it would be safe to say that former 15-year veteran turned ESPN analyst JJ Redick isn’t a very big fan of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Redick did acknowledge that this team has immense talent on its roster, but still, this wasn’t enough to convince him that the Nets are legitimate […] The post ‘You’re going to regret that’: Stephen A Smith flabbergasted by JJ Redick’s hot take on Kevin Durant, Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0