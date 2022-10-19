ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State

For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season. He...
Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs

Damion Lee stole headlines for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night as the 29-year-old shooting guard knocked down an epic game-winner against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs actually had control of this game in the first half, only for the Suns to mount a mind-blowing comeback after the break. DAMION LEE CALLED […] The post Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sixers star James Harden’s 3-word reaction to Young Thug’s championship message from jail

James Harden received some words of encouragement from a rather unusual source on Tuesday ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Boston Celtics. Atlanta rapper Young Thug reached out to Harden via Twitter to encourage him to “get the ring this year,” to which Harden dropped a three-word response on Wednesday morning after the loss in Boston.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Kyrie Irving has blunt message for Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets‘ season-opening game did not go according to plan on Wednesday night as the team fell to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 130-108. While the team looked rusty and struggled in several areas, one issue in the game was Ben Simmons, who fouled out after scoring just four points in the game, and Kyrie Irving wasn’t happy about it.
BROOKLYN, NY
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns

As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
PHOENIX, AZ
‘He was trying to butter me up’: Brandon Ingram calls out Kevin Durant after Pelicans win vs. Nets

New Orleans Pelicans scoring machine Brandon Ingram has always been compared with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Both are lengthy bucket-getters who can be unstoppable when they get it going. Before Wednesday night’s showdown between the Pelicans and the Nets, Durant even heaped some praises at Brandon Ingram, though, the latter was not really buying […] The post ‘He was trying to butter me up’: Brandon Ingram calls out Kevin Durant after Pelicans win vs. Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets

Several Brooklyn Nets players spoke throughout training camp about shedding the team’s “soft” reputation from last season. But “soft” was an accurate description of the Nets in their season opener Wednesday night. The Nets were manhandled by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 before a home crowd of 18,000. Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 61-39 and […] The post ‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
‘This is a grown man’s league’: Kyrie Irving sounds off after Nets get thumped by Zion Williamson, Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets had a tremendous opportunity on Wednesday night to turn a page on what has been a drama-laden offseason for them. A home win over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans would have been a great way to kick things off, but unfortunately for them, disaster struck. It was Zion and Co. […] The post ‘This is a grown man’s league’: Kyrie Irving sounds off after Nets get thumped by Zion Williamson, Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
‘You’re going to regret that’: Stephen A Smith flabbergasted by JJ Redick’s hot take on Kevin Durant, Nets

At this point, it would be safe to say that former 15-year veteran turned ESPN analyst JJ Redick isn’t a very big fan of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Redick did acknowledge that this team has immense talent on its roster, but still, this wasn’t enough to convince him that the Nets are legitimate […] The post ‘You’re going to regret that’: Stephen A Smith flabbergasted by JJ Redick’s hot take on Kevin Durant, Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
