Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Related
Centre Daily
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
The calendar year of 2022 has been a year of change for the Huston Texans. The franchise departed from star quarterback Deshaun Watson in March. Seven months later, the Texans cut ties with former executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby Monday morning. The NFL trade deadline is less...
Centre Daily
How Jeff Wilson Jr. Feels about the 49ers Trading for Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA -- On Thursday, the 49ers traded four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey, who has 393 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 85 carries this season, to replace Jeff Wilson Jr., who has 400 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 80 carries this season. Here's what Wilson Jr. said...
Centre Daily
Bucky Brooks on Tampa Bay Buccaneers: ‘Hard Time Seeing This Team Beyond a .500 Squad’
There's some negativity around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now. At 3-3, the Bucs are one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL through six weeks, and many are wondering if they'll ever get on track to reach their full potential. One of those people is NFL Media's, Bucky...
Centre Daily
Chargers WR Keenan Allen Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 7 vs. Seahawks
COSTA MESA – Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will be a game-time decision in Week 7 against the Seahawks, coach Brandon Staley announced following Friday's practice. “He’s closer," Staley said of Allen's likelihood to make his return. "He had a good week. He was in practice — not only in individual [period] but during team — and that was important, to play 11-on-11 and get that unchoreographed movement of having to beat someone man-to-man, having to go feel what it’s like to block someone and get that resistance."
Centre Daily
Jets Host Two-Time Pro Bowl DT For Visit, Could Add Veteran to Stacked D-Line Room
The Jets hosted veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph for a visit on Friday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Joseph, 34, is a two-time Pro Bowler and former second-round pick. He's a Super Bowl champion, with the Giants back in 2011, and has plenty of experience, looking to embark on his 13th season in the NFL.
Centre Daily
Odell Beckham Jr. New Team? Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Wants to Know
FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr.'s future? Inquiring minds - including the mind of Dez Bryant - want to know. OBJ this week offered a cryptic and emoji-filled response to Dez after the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver asking his fellow wideout fraternity buddy on Twitter if he is going to sign with either the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs this season.
Centre Daily
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will return home to play at Ford Field next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It will be the first home game since the team lost, 48-45, to the Seattle Seahawks in early October. Since then, the team has lost to the Patriots on the road. Following their...
Centre Daily
NFL Week 7 Injury Updates: Latest on Who’s In, Who’s Out
Some key players will be out of action this week while others return from the injured list to help their teams as the 2022 NFL season chugs along. One of the most beleaguered units, the Packers receiving corps, will be missing a couple of players but also might see the return of veteran wideout Sammy Watkins. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. V=Brown and (probably) D’Andre Swift are back for the Lions’ matchup with the Cowboys. The 49ers get some key defensive players back to help slow down the Chiefs’ offense.
Centre Daily
Locked On Colts: Revenge Game Upcoming for Jonathan Taylor?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final thoughts ahead of Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Running back Jonathan Taylor had the worst game of his NFL career in Week 4 against the Titans. Does he get his revenge here in Week 7? Also, the guys give their predictions for this highly anticipated divisional game.
Centre Daily
Davante Adams vs. Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr.: Up For a Raiders Challenge
HOUSTON -- Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.is approaching his pending matchup against Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams in a familiar manner. Respect his opponent. Prepare diligently by studying overtime. And not backing down an inch. Adams remains the same impactful player he was in Green Bay....
Centre Daily
‘Dynamic’ Dee: Seahawks WR Eskridge Draws Praise from QB Geno Smith
Second-year Seattle Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge was met with high expectations from the moment he was selected with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Viewed as an electric playmaker out of Western Michigan, Eskridge was perceived an instant-impact player who could provide a spark for Seattle's offense and draw attention away from star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Centre Daily
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: Source - ‘It’s Bills vs. Chiefs’; Travis Kelce Agrees?
Like everything else in the AFC, it looks like it might come down to Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL source tells BillsCentral/SI, is narrowing his list of potential landing spots, with the Bills and the Chiefs maybe the last two suitors standing. OBJ is...
Centre Daily
Can Falcons DB Darren Hall Step Up vs. Ja’Marr Chase’s Bengals?
The Atlanta Falcons will be going up against one of the top passing attacks in the 3-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With one of the league's premier quarterbacks Joe Burrow playing alongside wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals have averaged 248.7 yards through the first six games.
Centre Daily
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
Centre Daily
Pickett Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Start Sunday
Kenny Pickett is set to be the starting quarterback when the Steelers face the Dolphins on Sunday night in Miami. Pittsburgh (2-4) announced Friday that Pickett was one of three players that cleared concussion protocol on the team. Tight end pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace were also cleared ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on Top After Win vs. Chiefs?
The Buffalo Bills are riding high with a 5-1 record after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a massive revenge game. The win gives them the top spot in the AFC standings and this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. "A thorough, masterful performance by Buffalo on...
Centre Daily
New York Giants Mailbag: The “Rules” Edition
View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
Centre Daily
Setting the Stage for the Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-3) vs. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (2-4) DATE: Sunday, Oct. 23. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 8 p.m. and midnight in Miami Gardens will be between 74 and 77 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with partly cloudy skies but no precipitation in the forecast. The wind is expected to be 5-6 mph with gusts up to 10 mph.
Centre Daily
Steelers-Dolphins ‘Sunday Night Football’ Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Steelers and Dolphins will be featured on the prime-time stage in Week 7. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fully cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return as the team’s starter for Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins, who have lost three straight games, need Tagovailoa back under center....
Centre Daily
Steelers Open Damontae Kazee’s Return Window
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is back at practice, the team announced today, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Kazee started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured wrist in the team's final preseason game. He underwent surgery with the expectation to return roughly around Week 6.
Comments / 0