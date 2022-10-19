ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Blackwulfe342022
3d ago

If they can't act like they can be civilized give them 2 choices Jail or military school until 18 then a 2 year stint near a war zone playing peace keeper.

FOX8 News

Man dies in the Guilford County Detention Center after ‘medical emergency’: sheriff’s office

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Multiple shots fired at a juvenile during an argument near a Winston-Salem restaurant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person fired shots at a teenager during an argument near a restaurant in Winston-Salem Friday, according to a police report. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call around 5:34 p.m. about shots fired on 115 South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the alley between Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse and Fairfield Inn and Suites.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One student injured after three fights at Eastern Guilford High School

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — One student is injured after three fights broke out Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High School, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said one fight involved four female students. According to GCSO, the fight started on a school bus on the way to school and continued as students arrived. A school resource officer broke up the fight and GCSO said no use of force was used. A female student did complain of an injury and was taken to a local hospital.
GIBSONVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Road rage in High Point ends in shots fired, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating a shooting following an apparent road rage confrontation on Thursday night. Investigators say the shooting occurred on Eastchester Drive. The shooting took place after an apparent road rage confrontation with shots being fired at a vehicle, according to police. There is no further information at […]
HIGH POINT, NC
Centre Daily

Woman killed in apartment when downstairs neighbor fires gun into ceiling, NC cops say

A woman was killed when her downstairs neighbor fired his gun through her apartment floor, North Carolina cops say. A’Monte Zariq Jones, 20, has been arrested in his neighbor’s death, according to deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Jones is charged with murder, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

17-year-old suspect to be charged as adult after allegedly killing teens from Alamance, Orange counties

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is planning on charging the 17-year-old suspected in a double homicide as an adult. In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road by two ATV riders. Lyric was from Orange […]
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

