Read full article on original website
Blackwulfe342022
3d ago
If they can't act like they can be civilized give them 2 choices Jail or military school until 18 then a 2 year stint near a war zone playing peace keeper.
Reply
10
Related
Winston-Salem police investigating a shooting that left 1 injured
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. Police said it happened Saturday at an apartment complex on Sunderland Road. Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm. The investigation reveals that the victim...
Man dies in the Guilford County Detention Center after ‘medical emergency’: sheriff’s office
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown […]
Multiple shots fired at a juvenile during an argument near a Winston-Salem restaurant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person fired shots at a teenager during an argument near a restaurant in Winston-Salem Friday, according to a police report. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call around 5:34 p.m. about shots fired on 115 South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the alley between Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse and Fairfield Inn and Suites.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on S. Main Street involving juvenile
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting on S. Main Street involving a juvenile. Police said they found several shell casings in an alley, between Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse and Fairfield Inn and Suites. Authorities said the juvenile victim told them he was leaving Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse when...
One student injured after three fights at Eastern Guilford High School
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — One student is injured after three fights broke out Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High School, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said one fight involved four female students. According to GCSO, the fight started on a school bus on the way to school and continued as students arrived. A school resource officer broke up the fight and GCSO said no use of force was used. A female student did complain of an injury and was taken to a local hospital.
cbs17
Orange County inmate charged with death by distribution to woman, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hillsborough Police Department arrested a man already in prison on one charge of death by distribution on Friday. Walter Wrenn, 36, was already in the Orange County Jail on unrelated charges when multiple agencies responded to a medical call on Summit Drive in the city.
Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
WXII 12
Davidson schools locked down after fake claims of an armed intruder by students
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — South Davidson Middle and High Schools were put on lock down after students reported a fake armed intruder, the school system said. A group of students reportedly made a false statement to a staff member about an armed intruder on the school campus. School administrators...
Daughter speaks out after crash that took her dad’s life, critically injured mom
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The daughter of a Greensboro firefighter and teacher is going public for the first time after a July crash on N.C. 61 in Guilford County took her dad’s life and critically injured her mother. Kathryn Murrell talked with FOX8 in an exclusive interview about the pain and sadness she endured […]
WXII 12
Shooting victim's sister recalls her bright light and determination after she was killed in her Clemmons area apartment
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Days after their loved one was killed in a Clemmons area apartment complex, the family of Alia Belola is remembering her bright smile, hard work ethic, and kind heart. Her sister, Meras, tells WXII that the family is still in shock. Family members want justice...
Family of NC woman killed when neighbor allegedly fired into ceiling questioning investigation
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Clemmons woman that deputies say was killed when a man fired a gun into the ceiling of the apartment below her is now questioning the sheriff’s office’s response. Documents show deputies had been called to a reported discharge of a firearm at the same location – a […]
Alamance County couple face robbery charges after pawning neighbor's shotgun
HAW RIVER, N.C. — A couple was arrested after pawning a stolen gun from a home in their own neighborhood in Haw River. Alamance County Sherriff's Office said Jackson Ramirez, 24, and Taylor Stanton, 22, were arrested after trying to pawn a shotgun that was taken from a home on Doe Lane.
Road rage in High Point ends in shots fired, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating a shooting following an apparent road rage confrontation on Thursday night. Investigators say the shooting occurred on Eastchester Drive. The shooting took place after an apparent road rage confrontation with shots being fired at a vehicle, according to police. There is no further information at […]
Centre Daily
Woman killed in apartment when downstairs neighbor fires gun into ceiling, NC cops say
A woman was killed when her downstairs neighbor fired his gun through her apartment floor, North Carolina cops say. A’Monte Zariq Jones, 20, has been arrested in his neighbor’s death, according to deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Jones is charged with murder, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
Davidson County woman aims to clear school fees for families in hardships
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County woman is working to make sure that all students in the district enjoy all the activities they choose to debt free. Holly Green is working to help families going through hard times pay overdue debts to schools in the district so students can enjoy after-school and extracurricular […]
Mebane man arrested after chase in white van, passengers jumping out into field in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a white van, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a white mini-van driving at high speed on U.S. 70 heading east near Haw River. Deputies tried to pull the van over, […]
WXII 12
Body of missing woman discovered beneath floor of home in Stokes County
Surry County, NC — The remains found at a house in Stokes County have been identified and are connected to a missing person’s case. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the remains have been identified as Sarah Ashley Hill, who was reported missing in 2018 out of Virginia.
17-year-old suspect to be charged as adult after allegedly killing teens from Alamance, Orange counties
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is planning on charging the 17-year-old suspected in a double homicide as an adult. In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road by two ATV riders. Lyric was from Orange […]
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 52 at Germanton Road in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash had a busy highway closed early Thursday morning. The call came in just after midnight that a person had been hit on southbound US 52 at Germanton Road. Police say that a man was walking in the southbound lanes of US 52 when he was struck. The driver […]
abc45.com
Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
Comments / 5