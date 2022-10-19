ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Lorain Co. residents call for greater safety measures at hazardous intersection

By Joe Pagonakis
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1betv2_0ieLjFGw00

Melanie Cikalo and her husband Michael are hoping the Lorain County Engineers Office will again examine safety measures at the intersection of Russia and Oberlin Roads in Russia Township.

The couple and their son were the victims of a Sept. 2021 rear-end crash at the intersection after police say their 1970 Mustang was hit by another vehicle while they were stopped at a stop sign.

Melanie Cikalo
Russia Township residents believe more safety improvements are needed at the intersection of Russia and Oberlin Roads

Police report the intersection was also the site of a triple fatal crash just a month later after a driver failed to stop at the stop sign. The Lorain County Engineer responded to the crashes by turning the intersection into a four-way stop, but the Cikalo family and other residents living near the intersection believe more safety measures are needed.

"It’s tough trying to stop at an intersection and to wonder if somebody behind you is going to hit you or if they're going to run the stop sign," Cikalo said. “At that moment it’s more of a shock to see if my husband is going to be okay, or if my son in the back seat was okay and then to see the car that hit us flipped over.”

“We’re blessed that we’re alive because there was an accident not even a month or so after ours where there was three fatalities. Something needs to be done, a roundabout, a red light. I know they had rumble strips on the southside that are no longer there.”

Mark Durdak
Melanie Cikalo and Joellen Williams demand more safety measure be taken at Oberlin and Russia Roads in Lorain County.

Joellen Williams lives down the street from the intersection and has witnessed and responded to several crashes at Oberlin and Russia Roads.

“Something has to be done, this rinky-dink solar light to tell us we have a four-way stop is not doing any good," Williams said. "Something is going to happen. There is going to be another fatality and who knows it could be a semi this time that hits a family. I just can’t get in my car and try and save people.”

“People aren’t paying attention to the stop signs. The sheriff’s deputies are trying to help us as much as they can, but they can’t sit here 24/7.”

News 5 contacted the Lorain County Engineers Office about this case and it responded immediately. The office showed News 5 the results of a 2021 traffic study on the intersection, which determined the location did not have the needed traffic conditions to qualify for the installation of a red light.

News 5 asked the engineer's office if it would conduct a second traffic study, or if it would start the process of seeking funding for the installation of a roundabout at the intersection. The engineering office issued the following statement:

That would be the next step if the existing countermeasures do not work. So far it looks like they are working based on the number of accidents to date. Please have the residents reach out to us as well so we can get an idea of what there concerns are going forward.

The Ohio Highway Patrol told News 5 there have been 11 accidents at, or near the intersection since January 2021.

Mark Durdak
Debbie Coon has witnessed multiple crashes at the intersection and would like a roundabout installed to better manage traffic.

Meanwhile, Russia Township residents like Debbie Coon are urging the Lorain County Engineers Office to take another look at the safety of the intersection.

“I don’t care what anybody says they need to do something to upgrade this, this is ridiculous. You see all the cars and all the traffic going by right now," Coon said. “The county engineer needs to come out here at sit for three days and take a study because I’d be willing to do it myself. We need some safety out here and we need this done. We need this done by the end of the year next year.”

Comments / 8

Sica
3d ago

maybe more people just need to pay attention while they are driving! It is insane how many people I see on their phones while I am driving!! Seriously there is no cell phone call or text that is worth a person's life.

Reply
11
Related
Cleveland.com

Brook Park man, stepdaughter fight concrete worker over vehicles parked in street

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Defiance Avenue man, 53, and his 18-year-old stepdaughter fought a construction worker at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 across the street from their house. Here’s what happened, according to the construction worker, 36: The worker was preparing a driveway for concrete repair when he heard the man complaining about how construction vehicles were “taking up the whole street.”
BROOK PARK, OH
WKYC

Scenes cleared after multiple accidents back up portions of I-90 west in Lake County

MENTOR, Ohio — Interstate 90 west in Lake County is now clear following multiple accidents Thursday. Police confirm a portion of the highway in Mentor was briefly closed this afternoon due to a jackknifed semi-truck between State Routes 615 and 306 near Lakeland Community College. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation and WKYC's own tracker, cars were backed up for about five miles towards Mentor Road, delays exceeding two hours at one point.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
scriptype.com

U. S. Postal Service drop box break-ins on the rise

Drive-thru U.S. Postal Service mail drop containers have been the target of break-ins across Cuyahoga County in recent months, including occurrences in Broadview Heights. The thefts are being committed through the use of a master postal key, or by forcible entry into mail receptacles located at area post offices. Personal checks are often the target, with perpetrators altering the check amounts and either making mobile deposits or using others to cash the checks. Victims often don’t realize they’ve become the target of a crime until viewing their bank statements.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman gets a scare after accepting ride with stranger: Richmond Heights Police Blotter

A woman, 20, reported from an RTA bus Oct. 15 that she had just escaped from an attempted kidnapping. She said she had agreed to a ride from a passerby while waiting for a bus in Cleveland. During the ride, she said the driver told her he needed to stop at his apartment. When he did, they walked by a vehicle with an open trunk. She said she became scared and fled.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
ashlandsource.com

Police investigating decomposed body discovered in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
STARK COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy