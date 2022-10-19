ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WXII 12

NC’s 5th District Race: Kyle Parrish up against Virginia Foxx who’s been in Washington for nearly 20 years

CARY, N.C. — A man from Cary is looking to unseat the republican who’s represented North Carolina’s 5th District in Washington for nearly 20 years. Virginia Foxx has already served nine terms in Congress. She’s once again running for re-election in a 5th District seat that is considered very safe but a democrat from Cary entered the race to prevent Foxx from running unopposed.
CARY, NC
QSR magazine

Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
Technician Online

NC State volleyball swept by UNC in front of big Reynolds crowd

The fans came for a party, but the concert just wasn’t that good. That about sums up the night for the NC State volleyball team as it got swept by the North Carolina Tar Heels in front of a packed house in Reynolds Coliseum. Perhaps the most pivotal moment...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Fired Republican Wake County poll worker calls for more partisan balance

John Kane, Jr., son of successful Raleigh land developer John Kane, told Carolina Journal that he was hired Aug. 12 as a Wake County poll assistant and then dropped for vague reasons on Sept. 12. He believes the Wake County Board of Elections ignored state statute by not taking into account partisan balance among workers when relieving him. Kane also believes Republicans have dropped the ball on maintaining the partisan balance of poll assistants they are entitled to by law.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

N.C. Board of Elections warning about confusing mailers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Board of Elections is calling attention to what they say are confusing and sometimes inaccurate mailers. According to the state board, the mailers include the words “Important Voter Notification” in red letters at the top. The mailers also claim to have...
nsjonline.com

HILL: Holden Thorp and the charade of political neutrality

Former UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Holden Thorp published “The Charade of Political Neutrality” in the Sept. 16 edition of the Chronicle of Higher Education. He tried to make the case that conservative politicians want to dictate what colleges teach and who teaches what subjects. What he and virtually all administrators and faculty fail to understand about conservatives is they couldn’t care less what any administrator or faculty says at Carolina or any other college ― as long as other faculty and students have the guaranteed freedom to say whatever they want in response without fear of reprisal, ostracism, suppression or ridicule supported by the administration. Or worse, be declined tenure as a young professor or get a failing grade as a student for not adhering to the liberal ideology imposed by their superiors.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Technician Online

Wolfpack trumps Wildcats in first home swim & dive meet of season

The NC State swim & dive team knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats at Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center on Oct. 21, 2022. Headed by incredible sprint performances from graduate Kylee Alons and junior Abby Arens, the No. 4 women’s squad beat No. 12 Kentucky 172-126. The No. 4 men’s team trounced the unranked Wildcats 188-105.
RALEIGH, NC

