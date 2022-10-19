Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WXII 12
NC’s 5th District Race: Kyle Parrish up against Virginia Foxx who’s been in Washington for nearly 20 years
CARY, N.C. — A man from Cary is looking to unseat the republican who’s represented North Carolina’s 5th District in Washington for nearly 20 years. Virginia Foxx has already served nine terms in Congress. She’s once again running for re-election in a 5th District seat that is considered very safe but a democrat from Cary entered the race to prevent Foxx from running unopposed.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
jocoreport.com
Opinion: On Cheri Beasley, Brother Of Slain State Trooper Gets His Say
“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
Big NC voter turnout encouraged by both sides of the aisle as early voting starts up
It's the first day of one-stop early voting in North Carolina and with N.C. voters possibly determining which party controls the U.S. Senate, both parties are encouraging voters to head to the polls.
Stormie Forte, candidate for Raleigh City Council At-Large
Who will one of the next At-Large Raleigh City Council members? Get to know the candidates looking for your vote in the Nov. 8 election with our voter guide.
QSR magazine
Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina
Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
Technician Online
NC State volleyball swept by UNC in front of big Reynolds crowd
The fans came for a party, but the concert just wasn’t that good. That about sums up the night for the NC State volleyball team as it got swept by the North Carolina Tar Heels in front of a packed house in Reynolds Coliseum. Perhaps the most pivotal moment...
carolinajournal.com
Fired Republican Wake County poll worker calls for more partisan balance
John Kane, Jr., son of successful Raleigh land developer John Kane, told Carolina Journal that he was hired Aug. 12 as a Wake County poll assistant and then dropped for vague reasons on Sept. 12. He believes the Wake County Board of Elections ignored state statute by not taking into account partisan balance among workers when relieving him. Kane also believes Republicans have dropped the ball on maintaining the partisan balance of poll assistants they are entitled to by law.
WBTV
N.C. Board of Elections warning about confusing mailers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Board of Elections is calling attention to what they say are confusing and sometimes inaccurate mailers. According to the state board, the mailers include the words “Important Voter Notification” in red letters at the top. The mailers also claim to have...
nsjonline.com
HILL: Holden Thorp and the charade of political neutrality
Former UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Holden Thorp published “The Charade of Political Neutrality” in the Sept. 16 edition of the Chronicle of Higher Education. He tried to make the case that conservative politicians want to dictate what colleges teach and who teaches what subjects. What he and virtually all administrators and faculty fail to understand about conservatives is they couldn’t care less what any administrator or faculty says at Carolina or any other college ― as long as other faculty and students have the guaranteed freedom to say whatever they want in response without fear of reprisal, ostracism, suppression or ridicule supported by the administration. Or worse, be declined tenure as a young professor or get a failing grade as a student for not adhering to the liberal ideology imposed by their superiors.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
Open Source: Death at Wolfspeed
Hey all. I’m Brian Gordon, tech writer for The News & Observer, and this is Open Source.
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
NC pastor blasts school board for equity initiative: 'We are failing Black students in the name of diversity'
Pastor and activist John Amanchukwu ripped Wake County, North Carolina's school board for failing to provide Black students with opportunities while promoting equity.
Technician Online
Wolfpack trumps Wildcats in first home swim & dive meet of season
The NC State swim & dive team knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats at Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center on Oct. 21, 2022. Headed by incredible sprint performances from graduate Kylee Alons and junior Abby Arens, the No. 4 women’s squad beat No. 12 Kentucky 172-126. The No. 4 men’s team trounced the unranked Wildcats 188-105.
WXII 12
Yes, there really is a barbecue war in North Carolina and it has everything to do with Eastern vs. Western
LEXINGTON, NC — Yes, there is a long-standing feud in North Carolina, and it has everything to do with barbecue. Let’s just say that this feud splits the state into eastern or western. That’s right, just imagine a bunch of pigs all lined up across the state, dividing it in half into either eastern or western.
South Carolina food processor to build NC facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85...
North Carolina lawmakers call for changes to state gun laws after Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gun reform advocate Alicia Taylor Campbell brings the same pair of battered running shoes to every event. The shoes are the last pair of shoes her son Ahmad Campbell wore the night he was murdered on Oct. 2, 2016. On Tuesday, Alicia Campbell was one of...
Comments / 2