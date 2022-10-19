ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Guardians Game 5 fan reaction: 'all we're doing is building on what we have'

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQyIy_0ieLilDR00

The Guardians, the youngest team in the MLB, had a memorable season, one that exceeded the expectations of most.

That season has now come to an end as the Guardians lost to the New York Yankees 5-1 in Game 5 of the ALDS.

News 5 went to the Clevelander Bar & Grill to get fan reaction. Fans watching the game went through a range of emotions and while losing is disappointing, fans have one thing in common - hope. Hope for this young team to only get better from here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy