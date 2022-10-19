Read full article on original website
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Indiana to Live and Visit
Although routinely disparaged for being ‘The Crossroads of America’, the oft-overlooked Indiana is home to much more than just rural farmland and busy interstates. As well as cool college towns and its vibrant capital Indianapolis, it contains the quiet suburban city of Carmel which is often featured on lists of the best places to live in the US.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
State Road 62 re-opened after building fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lloyd Expressway was closed near US 41 due to a building fire. INDOT Southwest stated that the area should be avoided.
Wayne’s Haydock live on WANE to preview GOTW
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne High School head coach Sherwood Haydock was live on WANE-TV’s 6 p.m. news to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Generals host NE8 champ Columbia City to kick off sectional play! Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched […]
