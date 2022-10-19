Die-hard Phillies fan showcases "Wo-man's Cave" in South Jersey

Local Phils fans swapping Halloween decorations for Phillies signs 02:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News spotted fans coming in and out of the team store at Citizens Bank Park to purchase gear ahead of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. While we talked to a lot of passionate fans, we may have met two of the biggest fans in the Philadelphia area.

This is the time of year when many homes are decorated for Halloween, but with the red-hot Phillies making it back to the NLCS for the first time since 2010, Phils signs are popping up in people's yards.

"We were doing mums and pumpkins and then all of a sudden when this happened, I said to him we need to represent," Sally D'Antonio said.

CBS3 stopped by Sally and Basil D'Antonio's home in Mickleton, Gloucester County.

They bought these signs in 2008 when the Phils won the World Series and now they're back on the front lawn.

"It's something we need at this time," Basil said.

Sally and Basil are die-hard Phillies fans.

They invited us inside down into their basement which is decked out in Phillies memorabilia, but it's not called the man cave.

Sally refers to it as the "Wo-man's Cave" because her passion for the Phils may be stronger than her husband's.

"This is my little collection, I'm a huge Darren Daulton fan," Sally said.

Sally has collected trinkets over the years.

"Of course my ring, beautiful right?" Sally said.

And the basement beams with the Pride of the Phillies.

Autographed photos and baseballs are displayed on the walls, old seats from inside Veterans Stadium, there's a life-size cut out of Darren Daulton and even the couch is red.

The South Jersey couple has photos from the World Series in 2008 and now they're already making predictions as the Phils take on the Padres in the NLCS.

Another thing Sally said this afternoon was, in life, there's always hope and in baseball, there's always hope.

Well, this is a city desperately hoping for another trip to the World Series.