mynewsla.com
LA Council Votes to Approve Law Targeting Misleading Pregnancy Service Centers
The Los Angeles City Council voted to approve an ordinance Friday that would prohibit pregnancy service centers from misleading people about reproductive health services, including abortion, with tactics such as false advertising. The ordinance, proposed by City Attorney Mike Feuer, will come before the council for a second reading next...
mynewsla.com
Orange County’s COVID-19 Numbers Trend Downward
As of Friday, 113 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Orange County with 9 of them being treated in intensive care. Meanwhile, officials said the county’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations had declined since last week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Defend Meeting Without Resignations from de Leon, Cedillo
After hearing from many public speakers Friday demanding that the Los Angeles City Council stop holding meetings until Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign over their involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, several council members explained why they were continuing with the city’s business and claimed that whether they meet has no leverage over the two embattled councilmen’s decisions.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s Jobless Rate Returns To 4%
Losses in construction, hospitality and other sectors were offset by gains elsewhere in the regional economy, nudging Riverside County’s unemployment rate back down to 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in September, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was...
mynewsla.com
Curren Price Nominated to Serve as LA City Council’s President Pro Tempore
Councilman Curren Price was nominated Friday to serve as the president pro tempore of the Los Angeles City Council by Council President Paul Krekorian and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who is currently the president pro tempore. The president pro tempore is second in command of the City Council. Price was...
mynewsla.com
First Cases of Avian Flu Confirmed in Riverside County
The first cases of avian influenza-stricken birds in Riverside County were confirmed following laboratory tests, officials said Thursday, prompting cautionary statements regarding how to prevent the deadly strain from spreading among domestic and wild birds. “Although we just have two positive cases so far, the disease is considered widespread in...
mynewsla.com
Businessman Settles Medical Negligence Suit vs. Cedars-Sinai, Surgeon
A man who sued Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, alleging medical negligence caused the derailment of his stellar business career, has reached a settlement with the facility and a surgeon, attorneys in the case told a judge Wednesday. Plaintiff Matthew Brill was 44 years old on Oct. 12, 2015 when Dr. Ali...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Meetings Next Week Scheduled To Be In-Person
The Los Angeles City Council is set to resume in-person meetings next week in the council chamber, according to the city clerk’s office. The agenda for next Tuesday and Wednesday’s meeting, posted Friday afternoon, notes the meeting location as the council chamber at City Hall. A representative from the city clerk’s office confirmed the in-person meetings to City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Parolee Who Joined Prison Pal to Steal Jobless Benefits Sentenced
One of two convicted felons who perpetrated an unemployment benefits scam that involved inmates at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe, netting over $500,000 in stolen funds, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison. Brandon Christopher Avery, 29, of San Bernardino pleaded guilty in July to 13 felony counts...
mynewsla.com
Harris-Dawson, Bonin See Possible Impact of Racism on Legislative Agenda
The Los Angeles City Council met virtually for the second straight day Wednesday as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the City Hall racism scandal, while two members targeted by three of their colleagues in the leaked recording are wondering how previous city legislation might have been impacted by the attitudes of Nury Martinez, Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo as expressed on the tape.
mynewsla.com
Six Cases of Bird Flu Confirmed in Orange County
Six birds have tested positive for avian influenza A, also known as bird flu, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported Friday. “Avian flu is present in Orange County and while the risk of transmission to humans is low, residents should stay away from any dead birds.,” said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Orange County’s health officer and chief medical officer. “Bird flu is very contagious among birds and can sicken and even kill certain domesticated bird species including chickens, ducks and turkeys.”
mynewsla.com
Family of Security Guard Plans Excessive Force Claim Against LASD
The family of Blake Anderson, whose violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah bar over the weekend was captured on cellphone video, plans to file an excessive force claim against Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies. Anderson’s family made the announcement during a Friday news conference. The arrest occurred...
mynewsla.com
Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Does Not Plan to Resign
Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n does not plan to resign from his position despite continued widespread calls to step down, he told two media outlets Wednesday. De LeÃ³n conducted interviews with Univision, in Spanish, and CBS2, in English, and said that he will not step down over his involvement in the City Hall racism scandal despite calls for his resignation from President Joe Biden to nearly all of his colleagues.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident
A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
mynewsla.com
Woman Dies in Collision with Light Pole in Riverside
A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead after colliding with a light pole in Riverside, authorities said Friday. Police were called around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the 6400 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard regarding a single-vehicle collision, said Sgt. James Elliott of the Riverside Police Department. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics...
mynewsla.com
CHP Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Driver in Deadly Hit-and-Run in Perris
A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 74 in Perris, prompting the California Highway Patrol Thursday to ask for the public’s help in identifying the motorist. Diana Aguirre of Perris was fatally injured about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday while trying to cross the highway...
mynewsla.com
Probation Department Drops Case Over Member’s Alleged Tryst With Felon
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has dropped its legal action that had asked a judge to overturn a Los Angeles Civil Service Commission ruling that allowed a member of the department who had a relationship with a convicted felon to be retained with a suspension rather than be fired as recommended by a hearing officer.
mynewsla.com
Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found
An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Minivan in Murrieta
A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed and another motorist seriously injured in a collision triggered when a vehicle pulled in front of the rider on a Murrieta street, authorities said Friday. Mason Penticoff of Murrieta was fatally injured in the crash about 6:10 a.m. Thursday on Jefferson Avenue, just south of...
