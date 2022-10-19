17-year-old booked on murder charge in connection with Lompoc shooting

A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Lompoc man earlier this year.

Lompoc police say a 17-year-old, who was already in custody on an unrelated charged, was re-booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall Tuesday in connection with the murder of Maurilio De La Cruz.

Police say the 17-year-old is also facing charges for his alleged participation in a criminal street gang.

De La Cruz, 37, was shot and killed Feb. 19 shortly before 1 a.m. on the 1000 block of North H Street.

Another man, Jorge Tafoya Jr., 18, was arrested at the end of March in connection with the murder.