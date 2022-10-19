ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

17-year-old booked on murder charge in connection with Lompoc shooting

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Lompoc man earlier this year.

Lompoc police say a 17-year-old, who was already in custody on an unrelated charged, was re-booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall Tuesday in connection with the murder of Maurilio De La Cruz.

Police say the 17-year-old is also facing charges for his alleged participation in a criminal street gang.

De La Cruz, 37, was shot and killed Feb. 19 shortly before 1 a.m. on the 1000 block of North H Street.

Another man, Jorge Tafoya Jr., 18, was arrested at the end of March in connection with the murder.

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

