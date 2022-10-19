Rick Riordan Announces New ‘Percy Jackson’ Book 14 Years After Last One

Percy Jackson & the Olympians is getting a new book in the series as author Rick Riordan confirmed Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods . Riordan announced that the new book would go on sale on September 26, 2023.

“Nearly a decade after the release of THE BLOOD OF OLYMPUS, Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood will star in a brand new adventure from Rick Riordan!” read the tweet .

Read Riordan shared the news on the website saying, “Not a reboot. Not a reimagining. A full-blown, canonical, stand-alone sequel starring the original trio from The Lightning Thief .”

The Percy Jackson & the Olympians fantasy novel series had been a pentalogy with five books published between 2005 and 2009: The Lightning Thief (2005), The Sea of Monsters (2006), The Titan’s Curse (2007), The Battle of the Labyrinth (2008) and The Last Olympian (2009).

The Chalice of the Gods will have the book’s protagonist trying to get into college.

“After saving the world multiple times, Percy Jackson is hoping to have a normal senior year of high school,” reads the description of the book on Read Riordan. “Unfortunately, the gods aren’t quite done with him. Percy will have to fulfill a new quest in order to get the necessary letter of recommendation from Mount Olympus for his application to New Rome University.”

The announcement of The Chalice of the Gods comes as Disney+ is about to release a television series based on the books. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to premiere on the streaming service in 2024 .

Riordan and Jon Steinberg wrote the pilot, and James Bobin directs. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.