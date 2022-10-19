Oliver Wahlstrom tallies twice as Islanders keep Sharks winless

Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice and the New York Islanders defeated the visiting San Jose Sharks 5-2 in Elmont, N.Y., on Tuesday night.

Anders Lee, Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for the Islanders, who have won two in a row after dropping their season opener. Brock Nelson, Noah Dobson and Adam Pelech each added two assists.

Evgeny Svechnikov had a goal and an assist and Nico Sturm scored a goal for the Sharks, who have lost their first five games of the season.

Islanders goaltender Samyon Varlamov made 26 saves.

James Reimer stopped 40 shots for the Sharks in the opener of their four-game road trip.

Sturm scored his second goal of the season at 12:50 of the first period, sweeping in a backhand from the side of the net. Svechnikov and Jaycob Megna earned assists.

The Islanders had an 11-9 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

Reimer made a good stop on Kyle Palmieri, who tried to take advantage of a takeaway at 5:00 of the second period. Reimer held firm through an Islanders power play.

With the sides at even strength, Reimer stopped Clutterbuck on a breakaway at 9:34 of the second.

The Islanders tied the game at 10:03 of the second, with the sides at even strength, when Lee deflected Pelech’s shot. Nelson also had an assist.

Parise deflected Dobson’s shot at 14:48 of the second. Jean-Gabriel Pageau also assisted.

Svechnikov scored his second goal of the season at 17:10 of the second, on a deflection after Matt Benning’s shot from the right circle.

Wahlstrom scored at 19:04 of the second on a shot from the right circle after Nelson won a faceoff.

The Islanders had a 32-17 advantage in shots on goal after two periods. Varlamov stopped a San Jose two-on-one early in the third period.

At 5:24 of the third, Wahlstrom scored his third goal of the season, from close range with an assist from Dobson.

Clutterbuck scored at 17:34 of the third period.

–Field Level Media

