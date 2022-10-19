Wilsonville, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Sherwood. The Liberty High School soccer team will have a game with Sherwood High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Liberty High School soccer team will have a game with Sherwood High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Fires in Washington are continuing to hurt the air quality in the Portland area, and the smoke is causing cancellations at high school sporting events. While cancellations have been happening at soccer games all week, it is now affecting varsity football games.
Just weeks after it was first allowed, a pair of local basketball stars have made Oregon history as the first to sign endorsement deals as high school athletes. On Thursday morning, Portland Gear announced that it had signed a deal with West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell. Both are senior basketball players who have committed to play for the Oregon Ducks.
By Dan Brood Every game. Every practice. Every play. Every single moment. Jackson Pfeifer isn’t about to take any of it for granted. In fact, he’s extremely motivated, and extremely determined, to make the very most of every single second of his senior football season. That makes sense. After ...
Ryan Oliver’s best work came late, during those nights when his head didn’t hit the pillow until 2 a.m. Each night was formulaic, with a schedule intended on maximizing his time and progression — even into the wee hours of the morning. As a 14-year-old high school freshman, the Lakeridge quarterback’s parents wouldn’t let him bring screens into his room at night.
Oregon State’s Reser Stadium may be the envy of college football venues in the West when it unveils its $161 million remodel for the 2023 season. OSU football is on the rise. The Beavers played in a bowl game in 2021 for the first time in eight years. This year’s team appears to be better. Season ticket sales are soaring. The school anticipates a sellout for each of its 2022 home games.
When you walk into Glowing Greens in Portland Oregon, your first thought will be, ‘Whoa, this is so cool’. From enormous skulls, to glow in the dark alligators, this pirate themed glow in the dark golf course is a party and adventure vibe all rolled in to one.
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Developers seeking to build first 426 homes of 936 residential units rebuked by city commissioners.Mixed use doesn't just mean houses: Oregon City commissioners sent this message loud and clear in rejecting Icon Construction's plan to build a 426-home subdivision in the Park Place neighborhood. Mayor Denyse McGriff said on Oct. 17 that the inconsistency with the area's concept plan meant that pieces of the proposed Park Place Crossing development, which eventually had planned 936 residential units, "should be at least two stories and have ground-floor retail, and not as an after-thought." McGriff said that she disagreed with Oregon City staff...
