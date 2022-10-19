Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
CHS Football Takes Down Benton 46-14 To Clinch Homefield In District Opener
The Chillicothe Hornets Football team beat Benton by a score of 46-14 on Friday night. The win clinches homefield for the Hornets in round one of the District Tournament beginning next Friday at home. Chillicothe got out to an early lead on a QB sneak touchdown from senior quarterback Griff...
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Softball Wins State Quarterfinal, On To State Semifinals
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball team took down Oak Grove in dominant fashion by a score of 5-1 on Thursday night to win the State Quarterfinal and advance to their 2nd straight Final Four appearance. Kinlei Boley was absolutely dealing on the rubber. She tallied 12 strikeouts while walking just...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Volleyball Advances To District Semifinals
Chillicothe Volleyball won on Thursday night in Savannah against the Savages in the 1st round of district play. This was the Lady Hornets’ 1st win in District play since 2016. CHS won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-20. Savannah responded by winning set three 25-18, but the Lady...
kchi.com
CHS Volleyball Closes Out Regular Season With Win Over Benton
The Chillicothe High School Volleyball team took down Benton in five sets on Tuesday night. The Cardinals are the No. 1 seed in the District, and the Hornets were able to come away with the win in their last game of the regular season. They finish with a regular season record of 16-11-1.
kchi.com
Hornets Cross Country Girls Place 1st In MEC Meet, Boys 2nd
The Chillicothe Boys and Girls Cross Country teams performed in the MEC Meet on Tuesday. The Girls team finished 1st and were named MEC Champions! Lydia Gabrielson finished 3rd place overall, and Yoo Jung Lee, Kaylynn Cranmer, and Juliann Gabrielson each finished top 10!. The Boys team finished in 2nd...
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II ACT Scores
The Chillicothe High School ACT scores show improvement over 2021, as the district’s average was once again higher than both the State and National averages. In 2021, CHS averaged 20.8 in the composite score, with Missouri at 20.6 and the National composite at 20.3. In 2022, Chillicothe scored 21.1 on the composite – up from the previous year, while Missouri was at 20.2 and the National Composite was 19.8, both down from the previous year.
kchi.com
Water Damaged Gym Floor
A leak in a piece of equipment at the Chillicothe High School resulted in damage to the wooden gymnasium floor. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says it was covered by insurance. There may be some additional damage, and that would also be covered under the same claim.
kchi.com
Hunter Education Class In Cowgill
A Free Hunter Education Class will be available in Cowgill on November 3rd. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering free upcoming hunter education skills sessions. Participants will earn the safety certificate needed to obtain hunting permits. The session will teach and test participants for safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Driver Injured in Accident Near Eagleville
A Bethany driver was injured in an accident near Eagleville Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 46-year old Bethany resident Jamil Hopper and 57-year old Gary Knight of Seymore, Missouri were both southbound on I-35. Hopper travelled off the east side of the road, overcorrected and travelled back on the roadway where he struck the tractor-trailer driven by Knight.
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II Personnel Items
Hiring and resignation of support staff for the Chillicothe R-II School District were approved by the School Board this week. Shanda Feeney – CES Food Service – switched from Sub to Full time. Dennis Williams – Bus Driver – Sub. Matthew Callen – Head Girls Wrestling...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation stocking rainbow trout at Beuth Park Lake in Moberly
The Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with the City of Moberly to stock rainbow trout for the first time at Beuth Park Lake in Moberly on Oct. 31. More than 1,000 rainbow trout averaging one foot in length will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery in south-central Missouri to Beuth Park Lake.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
Eighty-nine calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 1:04 pm, Call from a care facility in the 1300 block of Monroe for a resident not returning from an appointment in the 1100 block of N. Washington Street. Officers eventually located the person in the 2400 block of Country Club Drive.
kchi.com
Springfield Man Arrested For Stabbing
A Springfield man has been charged with assault after his arrest for alleged stabbing a 22-year-old Brookfield man in Chariton County. The incident happened October 13th at a location in the 17000 block of Highway 5. Twenty-four-year-old Jesse Allen Brock was charged with alleged assault and armed criminal action. The...
kchi.com
Ludlow Man Booked On FTA Warrants
A Ludlow resident, 29-year-old Tyler Gene Harper, was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on several Failure to Appear warrants and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. The warrants are for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged passing bad checks, non-support, driving while revoked, and a seatbelt violation. Total bond is set at $25,110.
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
ktvo.com
Almost 2 dozen vehicles in Kirksville had windows shot out with BB gun
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Nearly two dozen cars and trucks in Kirksville had a window shot out with a BB gun this week. Kirksville Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones said the crimes happened in the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday and Tuesday into Wednesday. Many of the victims live...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Booking
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 2:30 pm Friday, following his arrest on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked. Bond is set at $750.
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County
A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
Comments / 0