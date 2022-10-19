The Chillicothe High School ACT scores show improvement over 2021, as the district’s average was once again higher than both the State and National averages. In 2021, CHS averaged 20.8 in the composite score, with Missouri at 20.6 and the National composite at 20.3. In 2022, Chillicothe scored 21.1 on the composite – up from the previous year, while Missouri was at 20.2 and the National Composite was 19.8, both down from the previous year.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO