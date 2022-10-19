Read full article on original website
“Our work lies beyond the sky”: Marshall Space Flight Center set to demolish historic building
NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center is gearing up to demolish one of the most notable buildings on its campus.
WAFF
Guntersville receives $57 million bid for construction of new high school
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville City Schools received a $57 million for the construction of a new Guntersville High School. GCS Superintendent Jason Barnett estimated the building would cost $46 million over a year ago. Barnett said that Thrash Commercial Contractors had the cheapest bid at $57 million. A year...
Huntsville area Realtors work to better serve military families
To better serve military members and their families, the Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS® hosted a course for local real estate agents on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
Parents can now do Impact Aid Forms online; here's how North Alabama schools hope to use the funding
On Thursday, parents in Madison County were notified to fill out an Impact Aid form, but they won’t be getting their usual blue card this year. For the first time ever, parents will be able to go online to fill out those Impact Aid forms. Parents who either live...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history
OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House
The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
theflorala.com
UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history
Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
thebamabuzz.com
38 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 20
We’ve got the inside scoop on seven new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including Radiance Technology’s second building in Cummings Research Park. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Radiance Technologies Phase II at Cummings Research Park.
tinybeans.com
Plan the Perfect Family Road Trip in Alabama
It’s time to head South for some quality family time in Alabama. Whether you’re looking to get lost in history, enjoy time connecting in nature or explore local family-friendly attractions, Sweet Home Alabama has something for everyone. From space exploration to a foodie family’s dream spot, you and...
Breeze Airways eligible for more cash incentives from city of Huntsville
The addition of twice-weekly flights out of Huntsville International Airport to Orlando puts Breeze Airways in line for additional cash incentives from the city of Huntsville. And David Neeleman, CEO of Breeze, said such incentives help make a difference in guiding future strategies for the company. In June, the city...
James Clemens High School Marching Band wins big this competition season
Local marching bands play an important role on Friday nights by supporting their school's football team, but each season, band students prepare for more than just a halftime show. James Clemons High School Marching Band has seen a lot of success off the football field this year.
Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??
Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
"I think that is the only thing you have left is a name."
$110 million Anthem House to cater to underserved Huntsville residents
A $110 million mixed-use building going up in Huntsville’s MidCity district will cater to an underserved group of residents, according to its developers. “This is what we call a multifamily hospitality project,” said RCP Senior Director of Development Nadia Niakossary of the 330-unit Anthem House. The project is under construction on University Drive near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf, the Orion Amphitheater and multiple restaurants.
Franklin County Times
Cornhole captivation: Russellville family plays competitively across the nation
For the past two and half years, playing cornhole has been a favorite pastime of Amber Fretwell and her husband, Shane. It’s gone from a casual, occasional family game to something much bigger. Once upon a time, the Fretwells had played cornhole in the backyard but had never been...
Beavers beware: How Madison County hopes to prevent unwanted dam buildup this winter
Summer might be Trash Pandas season, but come winter in north Alabama another animal get the spotlight, but not in a good way: beavers.
wbrc.com
Company planning to build battery plant in Alabama gets federal grant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The road to a better and more secure American supply chain runs through Alabama after the Biden administration gave $2 billion in grants to companies on Wednesday to increase American production of electric car batteries. More than $100 million of that money will go to Anovion,...
Football Friday Highlights — Week 9
Check out the latest highlights from high school football across the Tennessee Valley! 🏈
theredstonerocket.com
Fallen Soldier remembered by hometown Cullman
A Cullman man is being honored posthumously by his city’s new charter organization of the Disabled American Veterans. Chapter 101 of the DAV is now named for Travis Nelson, a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2005 at the age of 41. His mother, Jeanice Galin of Cullman,...
