Athens, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history

OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
OZARK, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House

The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theflorala.com

UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history

Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
FLORENCE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

38 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 20

We’ve got the inside scoop on seven new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including Radiance Technology’s second building in Cummings Research Park. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Radiance Technologies Phase II at Cummings Research Park.
ALABAMA STATE
tinybeans.com

Plan the Perfect Family Road Trip in Alabama

It’s time to head South for some quality family time in Alabama. Whether you’re looking to get lost in history, enjoy time connecting in nature or explore local family-friendly attractions, Sweet Home Alabama has something for everyone. From space exploration to a foodie family’s dream spot, you and...
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??

Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

$110 million Anthem House to cater to underserved Huntsville residents

A $110 million mixed-use building going up in Huntsville’s MidCity district will cater to an underserved group of residents, according to its developers. “This is what we call a multifamily hospitality project,” said RCP Senior Director of Development Nadia Niakossary of the 330-unit Anthem House. The project is under construction on University Drive near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf, the Orion Amphitheater and multiple restaurants.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Fallen Soldier remembered by hometown Cullman

A Cullman man is being honored posthumously by his city’s new charter organization of the Disabled American Veterans. Chapter 101 of the DAV is now named for Travis Nelson, a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2005 at the age of 41. His mother, Jeanice Galin of Cullman,...
CULLMAN, AL

