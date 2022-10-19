Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
susqcoindy.com
Montrose Boro plans for fall, winter
It took Montrose Borough Council about an hour to achieve the necessary quorum to hold the October meeting, but once attained members made quick work of the agenda. Council members briefly discussed the ongoing water company work happening on Lake Avenue. It was reported that the new water line has now been pressurized and there are plans to mill and pave the street before November.
Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night
The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend. It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.' And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend. ...
susqcoindy.com
Ribbon cutting held at Northern D&H Rail-Trail
The Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday morning, Oct. 15, at the improved Stevens Point Trailhead, officially opening the Northern D&H Rail-Trail section. In the program, Rail-Trail Council Executive Director Valerie Senese wrote: “As we come together to celebrate this monumental task of two...
susqcoindy.com
Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project
Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
FOX43.com
Butter prices breaking the bank for bakeries
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Bakery Delite in Plains Township, staff are pumping out pies, cookies, and other sweet treats. With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, they're about to get slammed with orders. "Thousands, every single day going right up until a few days before Thanksgiving and Christmas. Two...
susqcoindy.com
Barnes-Kasson grows services, health center options
Barnes-Kasson County Hospital is adding new provider options, services and opening a new location. “A lot of stuff has been on the burner for several years, everything got put on simmer with Covid,” said Dave Passetti, Executive Vice President of Barnes-Kasson County Hospital. That slow simmer has reached the boiling point, as multiple projects and plans are now moving forward.
Two hospitalized after Lackawanna County fire
THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were hospitalized following a fire in Lackawanna County. Officials said the fire was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Friday night on the 100 block of Boulevard Avenue in Throop. According to Throop Fire Chief Andy Hegedus, the fire spread from the first floor to the attic within minutes […]
Amusing Planet
The Knox Mine Disaster
On January 22, 1959, miners at the River Slope Mine of the Knox Coal Company in Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania, were digging under the Susquehanna River in search of coal. They were in pursuit of a coal seam that seemed to angle upwards towards the riverbed. Months earlier, the authorities had...
Vehicle Careens Down 1,500 Foot Embankment off I88 at Martin Hill
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a crash on Interstate 88 near Harpursville where a vehicle careened hundreds of feet down an embankment, rolling over several times and leaving the driver trapped. Officials say the driver of the vehicle that left the road at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, October...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Firefighters Battle Barn and House Fire in Owego
UPDATE: Town of Owego Fire Chief told Fox 40 crew on scene, no one was injured. Earlier reports stated four people were injured. According to a Fox 40 crew at the scene, the barn is completely destroyed and firefighters are working to knock down the house fire. According to Tioga...
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
Fire ignites at Plymouth printing press
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a business after a printing press caught fire in Plymouth Thursday afternoon. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, a call for a fire came in around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Bayard Printing Group, located at 180 West Main Street where a printing press caught fire. […]
thegnainsider.com
The 2022-2023 Sans Souci Struggle t-shirt sales
GNA CAMPUS – It’s that time of year again when the Nanticoke vs. Hanover rivalry football game renews itself. Each fall, the highly anticipated game, better known as the San Souci Struggle, brings students, faculty, and fans together to celebrate this unique contest. At Greater Nanticoke Area, Mr....
NEPA’s first rooftop bar opens for business at Rikasa
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new business in downtown Pittston is a NEPA first. “Rooftop 53” is northeastern Pennsylvania’s first rooftop bar and is located above “Rikasa”. The elevated space offers a menu different from the restaurant on the first floor. Thanks to some pretty nifty features the rooftop bar will remain open all […]
Officer hurt in Lackawanna County crash
SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crash landed a police officer in the hospital. A car rear-ended a Scranton police car just before 1 p.m. Thursday on the North Scranton Expressway. There's no word on the officer's condition. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene.
One injured in Lackawanna County crash
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car went over an embankment Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Summit Lake Road in South Abington Township. Officials say two people were inside the car. One person was taken to...
Dogs abandoned in Lackawanna County
MOUNT COBB, Pa. — Two dogs were dumped behind a business just off the highway in Jefferson Township. A video shows it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The two dogs were taken to Blue Chip Animal Refuge by the people who found them. Humane officers and Jefferson...
Pa. man sentenced after scamming victim during sports card sale
TUSCARORA, Pa. (WETM) — A Meshoppen man has been sentenced to incarceration after an investigation into him scamming a man from Australia out of tens of thousands of dollars in Basketball cards. Michael Benjamin, 37, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 42 months followed by Probation Supervision […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A Look Inside America's Best Haunted Hotel
USA Today readers have decided the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols is the number one best haunted hotel in America. Something owner Marnie Streit says came as a shock. “Exciting and surprising. Exciting because we’re little, we’re tiny and we’re up against some big places and some well-known places. Surprising because we still don’t know how we ended up in this contest. We have not a clue, so that was really cool.”
Comments / 0