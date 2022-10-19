ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

By Paige Weeks
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WCj4_0ieLh5SV00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels.

“Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said Dr. James Lewis, who works for the UT Health Science Center. “Being right next to a chainsaw while it’s operating and then being very, very close to sirens. Ambulance, fire engine, police sirens.”

Fans looking back to 1998 as Tennessee continues winning streak

It’s clear that “Neyland Loud” isn’t just a phrase. Instead, it is a tactic that can produce positive and negative effects for both fans and athletes.

“Insanely loud at the level of potential pain.”

James Lewis on “Neyland loud”

“Exposure to 120, 125 dB, even for several seconds are potentially hazardous to your ear ,” explained Lewis. “It does seem to have an impact on the mental state, which is understandable. It’s very loud, it’s difficult to concentrate and know what’s going on.”

But just how much damage can 125.4 decibels cause?

“You can begin to destroy cells, you can begin to damage neurons even after just several seconds of that type of exposure,” Lewis told WATE.

Goalposts replaced at Neyland Stadium

As the Vols continue their winning streak, Lewis encourages fans dedicated to being in the stands for every game to consider taking precautions.

“You know those foam earbuds you can buy at pretty much any pharmacy? Coming to the game with a few sets of those. Earmuffs that go over your ears as well. A little bit easier to place. You’ll still be able to hear just fine because the levels are so loud,” Lewis said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmPpN_0ieLh5SV00
Courtesy of Tennessee Football

WATE staff members have also seen several posts on social media of people saying they could hear the game, the fans, and the fireworks from across town. One social media user even described watching the game inside and then running outside for every touchdown to hear the band and fans.

‘It puts us in another league’: Memphis proposing $684M sports upgrade, new soccer stadium

The undefeated Vols will follow up their historic win against Alabama with a homecoming game against UT Martin this weekend. The game is set for noon on Saturday. You can watch it on SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WREG

WREG

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy