Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Raiders Defeat Flyers 45-7
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High football hosted the Raiders of Wellesley High at Bowditch Field on Friday night. Framingham Flyers lost 45-7. Framingham will host Needham High Rockets next Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Bowditch Field. The Flyers are now 1-7 this season.
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Framingham Shuts Out Newton North 3-0
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High girls soccer defeated Newton North high 3-0 yesterday, October 20 at Fuller Middle’s turf field. The first goal came 20 minutes into the first half. Summer Haarala had a powerful drive down the line, made a sharp turn shaking the defender off her. That gave her space space to make an excellent cross into the box. Brooke Zanella got a foot on the ball bouncing it closer to the net. Ava Lombardo crashed towards the net and flicked the ball over the goalie into the net to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead..
Photo of the Day: Framingham High Cross-Country Seniors
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High cross-country teams had its final home meet of the season on yesterday, October 19 at Farm Pond Park. Before the meet against Bay State rival Natick High, the Flyers honored their seniors. The seniors (from left) Chloe Mills, Mia DeMore, Samantha Steenbruggen, Andrew Hohenstein, Trevor...
Flyers & Tigers Battle to 1-1 Tie; Garcia Scores Lone Framingham Goal
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High co-ed field hockey team travelled to Newton for a game against the Tigers of Newton North High this evening, October 19. Newton North put a goal away right in the corner early in the first quarter, with the play being executed by Caitlin Conroy. The...
Ernest F. Hartland, 82, Quality Engineer & Entrepreneur
FRAMINGHAM – Ernest F. “Ernie” Hartland, a longtime resident of Hopkinton, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Ernest W. Hartland, Jr. and Mary (Meyers) Shechet, and the beloved husband of the late Maureen F. (Conway) Hartland for 60 years.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, October 21, 2022
Framingham High girls soccer won yesterday 3-0. They are back on the Fuller turf field Saturday afternoon. Framingham High boys with a win over Newton North clinches the Bay State League Carey Division title. Framingham High football will host Wellesley High at 6 p.m. at Bowditch Field. Framingham High girls...
Robert P. Douglass, 64, Auto Mechanic
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, October 17, 2022, we lost Robert (Bob) P. Douglass, 64, of Blackstone. . He was a caring, loving father, partner, brother, and friend. Bob was born in Framingham, MA August 3, 1958. He was the son of the late George W and Marie R. (McAvay) Douglass. He was married to Margaret Doreen (Frieze) Douglass for 16 years who predeceased him in 2007. He leaves his partner of over 10 years, Trish (Borges) Wiseman of Blackstone.
Mary Ellen Stuart, 87
FRAMINGHAM – Mary Ellen Stuart, 87, of Framingham, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022. Mary was born in Brookline MA where she was raised along with her 7 siblings. She attended and graduated from Brookline High School and went on to become...
SLIDESHOW: Framingham High Staging Legend of Sleepy Hollow Friday & Saturday Night
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Drama Company will stage The Legend of Sleepy Hollow on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22. There are about 200 tickets available for each show at www.showtix4U.com. ***. Petroni Media Company photos for SOURCE.
MassBay Receives Donation from MetroWest Subaru in Natick
ASHLAND – MassBay Community College has received the first vehicle donation ever given to its new general studies automotive technology program, a van from MetroWest Subaru of Natick. The new General Studies Automotive Technology program is designed to provide students with training from entry-level through advanced-level technical education on...
Henry Fangel, 84
NATICK – Henry “Hank” Fangel, formerly of Natick, passed away at his home in Marlboro on October 14, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, June (Coppinger) Fangel. He also leaves behind the family he loved and adored; his daughter Christine Wood and her husband Kevin of Webster, Steven Fangel and wife Sandra of Manassas, VA, David Fangel and his wife Kimberley of Natick, and the late Peter and Henry Fangel, Jr. Loving grandfather of Nicole Lingley, Brendan Wood, Hannah Shollin, Robin Wood, Lillian Fangel, and Ryan Fangel. Great grandfather of Evelyn and Henry Shollin. Uncle of John Schubert Jr. and his wife Maureen and their son John Schubert, III.
Framingham Police Cite 2 Drivers in Monday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have cited two drivers in a crash on Monday night, October 17. The crash happened at 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of High Street, Main Street, & Edgell Road in Framingham. Framingham Assistant Fire Chief said Tower 1 and Ambulance 2 assessed three individuals, but...
Photo of the Day: Saint Bridget Students Flock To State Police K9
FRAMINGHAM – Mass State Police Troopers and K9 Luna visited with students at Saint Bridget School in Framingham yesterday, October 17. “We had a great time at Saint Bridget’s School in Framingham yesterday as Troopers (Farrah) Gray and (Chad) Tata — along with K9 Luna, who ended the day with dozens of new friends —- helped students and staff kick off their Pink Week,” Tweeted Mass State Police with this photo.
Visit the Saxonville Haunted Yard Saturday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Come tour Saxonville’s Haunted Yard, if you dare. Creepy spirits, ghastly ghosts and terrifying creatures from beyond have been anxiously awaiting your arrival for three years. Admission is free. The event is at 231 Water Street and open 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Any donations made at...
Mayor Sisitsky Declares Oct. 20-27 Devin Suau Week in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has officially declared Devin Suau Week in Framingham, which will begin October 20, 2022 and run through October 27, 2022 in remembrance of Framingham resident Devin Suau, who died on October 20, 2017. Devin Suau was a Framingham resident who passed...
Framingham Police Investigating Yellow Honda Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a yellow Honda Civic. The 1997 yellow sedan was reported stolen to police at 9:03 a.m. yesterday, October 20 at 308 Waverley Street in Framingham. A man, “wearing a sweatshirt with a large B on the front” was described to...
Library Director: Good Samaritan Finds Laptop
FRAMINGHAM – Some good news. A good samaritan found a laptop reported stolen, and returned it to the library, who returned it to the owner. On October 18, Framingham Police received a report of a laptop stolen at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. The value of...
Murder and Mayhem in Metrowest Boston Authors Speaking at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Co-authors Kevin A. Swope and James L. Parr will present stories from their book, Murder and Mayhem in Metrowest Boston at the Temple Beth Am Breakfast on Sunday, October 23. This is the second breakfast this year for the Brotherhood. The first featured the President of Worcester...
Michael Darren Hickey, 42
ASHLAMD – Michael Darren Hickey passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at age 42. Michael was born October 13, 1979, in Nashua, NH, to Judith Lynn (Dulz) Hickey and the late Robert James Hickey. He lived in the Ashland area until moving to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2015.
MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0