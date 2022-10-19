Boston FBI warns of tech support scams

CHELSEA, Mass. — The Boston Division of the FBI issued a warning about a jump in tech support scams across the country and right here in Massachusetts.

The FBI says that scammers pose as customer or tech support representatives from reputable, well-known tech companies. They may call, email or text their targets offering to resolve issues. These issues range from things like a compromised email or bank account or a computer virus or software license renewal.

New Englanders in four states have been targeted by these types of scams. According to the FBI:

521 people in Massachusetts have been scammed out of more than 5.3-million dollars..

117 people in New Hampshire have lost more than 560-thousand dollars.

65 Rhode Islanders were duped out of 915-thousand dollars.

And 106 people in Maine have been scammed out of more than 673-thousand dollars.

Once scammers convince people that their financial accounts have been compromised and their funds need to me moved, they gain control over the victim’s computers and, ultimately, their finances and personal information.

The FBI said nationwide in 2021 that 23,903 people reported losing more than $347 million due to tech support scams. That is a 137% increase in losses from the previous year. Nearly 60% of nationwide victims were reported to be over 60 years old and accounted for 68% of the losses.

According to the FBI, the reported losses are most likely much higher because older Americans are less likely to report fraud due to the fact that they either don’t know how to report it, are embarrassed or don’t know they have been scammed.

