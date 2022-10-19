ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston FBI warns of tech support scams

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxYpA_0ieLgGXy00

CHELSEA, Mass. — The Boston Division of the FBI issued a warning about a jump in tech support scams across the country and right here in Massachusetts.

The FBI says that scammers pose as customer or tech support representatives from reputable, well-known tech companies. They may call, email or text their targets offering to resolve issues. These issues range from things like a compromised email or bank account or a computer virus or software license renewal.

New Englanders in four states have been targeted by these types of scams. According to the FBI:

  • 521 people in Massachusetts have been scammed out of more than 5.3-million dollars..
  • 117 people in New Hampshire have lost more than 560-thousand dollars.
  • 65 Rhode Islanders were duped out of 915-thousand dollars.
  • And 106 people in Maine have been scammed out of more than 673-thousand dollars.

Once scammers convince people that their financial accounts have been compromised and their funds need to me moved, they gain control over the victim’s computers and, ultimately, their finances and personal information.

The FBI said nationwide in 2021 that 23,903 people reported losing more than $347 million due to tech support scams. That is a 137% increase in losses from the previous year. Nearly 60% of nationwide victims were reported to be over 60 years old and accounted for 68% of the losses.

According to the FBI, the reported losses are most likely much higher because older Americans are less likely to report fraud due to the fact that they either don’t know how to report it, are embarrassed or don’t know they have been scammed.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Town of Reading dealing with trash backup

READING, Mass. — Town officials say they have been dealing with trash delays all month after switching to a new contractor. Republic Services has been apologizing for the delays but they say they are trying to get back in track with some of their new cities and towns. Lawrence also reported backed up trash pick ups.
READING, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
WSBS

A MA Woman Continues To Battle A Deadly Disease

When you find out that someone that was part of your past is going through the fight of her life, you can't help but show support and encouragement towards that particular person. Erika Kay is a prime example of a woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and the sad news is it has spread to other vital parts of her body. But instead of lamenting, she has taken a mission to urge others in taking that important first step in getting that all-important mammogram to detect any possible problems and increasing awareness in this life and death matter. Erika also advises that women add an ultrasound which serves as a preventative move. Once again, the key is early detection which could prevent further health complications.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wilmington Apple

SCAM ALERT: Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Expert Witness Scam

BILLERICA, MA — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) is warning residents to be aware of an active, ongoing scam potentially targeting medical professionals. In three separate incidents reported to the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, individuals working in the medical field reported receiving calls telling them they had failed to appear as expert witnesses in court matters. The scammer, or scammers, utilized a fake name and identified themselves as a member of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
127K+
Followers
135K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy