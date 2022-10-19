Read full article on original website
Jazz Legend Ron Carter Reflects on His Relentless Musical Quest in Docu ‘Finding the Right Notes’
Direct, precise and no filler — that’s a good way to describe Ron Carter, the tall, eloquent elder statesman of jazz. For many musicologists, he’s considered one of the great virtuosos – if not the GOAT — of the upright acoustic bass. He is the most recorded bassist in the world, having performed on more than 2,200 records, according to Guinness World Records (although Carter will quickly tell you the list was short by hundreds). For all his accomplishments, a new documentary on his life leaves Carter a bit awestruck. “Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes,” which debuts Oct. 21 on PBS,...
‘Black Adam’ Rocks the Box Office With $26.8 Million Opening Day, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Landing in Second
The hierarchy of power at the box office is about to change. Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” looks to claim the top spot on domestic charts, ahead of fellow new release “Ticket to Paradise.” The Dwayne Johnson vehicle landed a $26.8 million opening day, including $7.6 million in Thursday previews. The DC Comics adaptation is debuting 4,402 locations in North America. Some competitors are projecting the DC Comics adaptation will gross $62.2 million in its opening weekend, which would mark the first wide release to debut above $50 million since Disney’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” bowed to $144 million in July. Moviegoing...
