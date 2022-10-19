Queens family distraught after husband, father of 3 killed by subway train

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – A distraught Hilda Rojas described her husband as a good man and a good father when she spoke to PIX11 News through an interpreter Tuesday evening inside the family’s home in Jamaica, Queens.

An oncoming F train struck and killed 48-year-old Heriberto Quintana Monday evening inside the Roosevelt Avenue station in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Demsi, one of Quintana’s three sons, said NYPD detectives told the family an accidental bump led to an argument with another man, during the typically crowded and hectic evening rush hour.

“The conflict started by my dad accidentally pushing the guy, bumped him. And I guess the guy dropped his phone on the train tracks. And the guy got mad, and that’s when the conflict started – the fight. It’s crazy, over a damn cell phone,” Demsi said.

On Tuesday, police identified the man that Quintana bumped as 50-year old Carlos Garcia, also a Queens resident. He is now charged with manslaughter for his alleged role in Quintana’s death.

It’s the latest spontaneous, fatal incident in the subways. Mayor Eric Adams acknowledges these crimes continue to erode the public’s sense of safety.

“We must continue to make sure we have the police presence, the proper deployment to do our job in law enforcement,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference Tuesday.

“We are dealing with the perception of fear that people are feeling. That’s the combination I must deal with, that perception and the actual crime. We can’t get away from the fact that we have 3.5 million people using our subway system. We have to be honest about that,” Adams said.

Quintana’s widow says he was trying to rush home from a construction job so he could take her to a kidney dialysis appointment. When he never came home, Hilda took a taxi by herself to the appointment.

Police ultimately broke the news of her husband’s death right before she was set to begin dialysis.

“I want justice for my husband because they took his life, just because of a phone. He was my helper. He was my provider, and now I’m alone,” Rojas said.

A GoFundMe page was created to support Quintana’s family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.